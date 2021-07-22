Election Filing Update: Heath, Masse and Marston enter Aldermanic races

It’s Day 9 of the filing period for the 2021 Municipal Election, here’s a recap of what went down along with a list of who has signed up overall so far. The filing period closes on Friday, July 23 at 5 p.m.
Thursday brought new Aldermanic candidates in Mary Heath in Ward 7 (pictured in 2020) and Lisa Masse in Ward 10 and Dick Marston in Ward 12. Carlos Gonzalez also filed for Board of School Committee in Ward 12.
With only one day of filing remaining, every ward has a candidate for Alderman and every ward except Ward 6 has a candidate for Board of School Committee member.
Also of note, Richard Komi filed to become moderator in Ward 5. Komi resigned as moderator in 2019 following comments regarding human female anatomy and allegations against then Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
In the mayoral race, challenger Victoria Sullivan criticized incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig for the seven people shot over the past six days in the city.
“Whether you live in Manchester or not, New Hampshire’s largest city’s successes and failures impact our entire state,” she said. “I have released a plan on how I would address the crime issues impacting our city and am prepared to begin implementing it on my first day in office. The reality is that if we don’t take action now, it is going to be too late to fix Manchester.”
Craig Campaign Manager Jeff Taylor responded by noting the 20 new officers hired as part of the latest city budget as well as statistics released by the Manchester Police Department stating a 25 percent reduction in violent crime since the start of the year and a 40 percent reduction in gun crime, as well as increased overtime funding for investigative patrols and violent crime foot patrols in the city as well as extended hours for Department of Public Works cleaning up trash in city neighborhoods.
“Mayor Craig is working hand in hand with the Police Department and community leaders to address public safety concerns in the city,” he said.
Several of those initiatives mentioned by Taylor came as part of the passage of the city’s American Rescue Plan funding proposal on Tuesday night.
State Senator and Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh released a statement praising the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s vote to pass the measure, also praising Craig for her presentation of the proposal.
“I’ve known Mayor Joyce Craig a very long time, and her passion and leadership for our hometown is unmatched,” he said. “This is a terrific accomplishment and I was proud to join Democratic, Independent, and Republican colleagues in voting for it (on Tuesday.)”
Sullivan also signed a pledge with the 1776 Action PAC on Thursday, vowing to oppose teaching critical race theory in classrooms.
“Woke and divisive concepts like Critical Race Theory (CRT) in our schools only will create a hateful and resentful domestic sentiment when our kids grow up to become productive adults. I fully support 1776 Action’s mission to promote all the great reasons we should be proud and be patriotic to be Americans. After all, this is the greatest country the world has ever known,” she said.
Mayoral candidate Richard Girard also announced endorsements from former Board of School Committee Members Debra Langton, Bob O’Sullivan and Rick Dumont.
“I’m supporting Rich Girard for mayor because I know he does his homework and has a passion for our city and its schools to be the best they can be,” said Langton.
Citywide Seats
Mayor
- Victoria Sullivan (7/12/21)
- Joyce Craig (7/19/21)
- Richard Girard (7/21/21)
Alderman At-Large
- June Trisciani (7/12/21)
- Elizabeth Moreau (7/12/21)
- Anthony Harris* (7/12/21)
- Daniel O’Neil (7/13/21)
- Mary Ngwanda Georges (7/16/21)
- Dan Goonan (7/19/21)
*- Pending decision by the Board of Registrars on July 21 regarding Harris’ voter registration.
Board of School Committee At-Large
- Peter Argeropoulos (7/12/21)
- Jim O’Connell (7/15/21)
- Stephen Focht (7/20/21)
Ward 1
Alderman
- Kevin Cavanaugh (7/19/21)
Board of School Committee
- Julie Turner (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Sharyn Kelley (7/21/21)
Clerk
- Aaron Losier (7/21/21)
Selectmen
- Jim Townsend (7/13/21)
- Paul Allard (7/16/21)
- Michael O. Goonan (7/19/21)
- Judy DiBurro Vitale (7/21/21)
- Tracey Ecklund (7/21/21)
Ward 2
Alderman
- Will Stewart (7/15/21)
Board of School Committee
- Sean Parr (7/12/21)
- Kathleen Kelley Arnold (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Nicole Marshall (7/13/21)
Clerk
- Ryan Richman (7/21/21)
Selectmen
- Elena Whitfield (7/13/21)
- Tyler Chase (7/14/21)
- Ronald B. Rose (7/14/21)
- Junior Munzimi (7/16/21)
WARD 3
Alderman
- Pat Long (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Karen Soule (7/21/21)
Selectmen
- Glenn R.J. Ouellette (7/13/21)
- Michael Soule (7/21/21)
- Robert Dirusso (7/22/21)
Ward 4
Alderman
- Nicole Klein-Knight (7/12/21)
- Christine Fajardo (7/12/21)
- Frank Negus Staples (7/16/21)
- Jim Roy (7/21/21)
Board of School Committee
- Leslie Want (7/12/21)
- Mark J. Flanders (7/16/21)
Moderator
- Stephen N. Mathieu (7/21/21)
- Jason Termini (7/21/21)
Clerk
- Jean Mathieu (7/21/21)
Selectmen
- Thierry Lakutu (7/12/21)
- Dede Conway (7/13/21)
- Joseph P. Wade (7/21/21)
- Marcella Termini (7/21/21)
- Craig Donais (7/22/21)
Ward 5
Alderman
- Leslee Petersen (7/13/21)
- Tony Sapienza (7/20/21)
Board of School Committee
- Jeremy Dobson (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Jennifer Farmer (7/14/21)
- Richard Komi (7/22/21)
Selectmen
- Darryl W. Perry (7/13/21)
- Deidre Christiansen (7/19/21)
Ward 6
Alderman
- Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov (7/12/21)
- Daniel Wisniewski (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Louise Gosselin (7/16/21)
Clerk
- Nicole Cobb (7/16/21)
Selectmen
- Roger Gosselin (7/16/21)
- Susan C. Lord (7/16/21)
- Donald R. Provencher (7/16/21)
Ward 7
Alderman
- Ross Terrio (7/12/21)
- Mary Sullivan Heath (7/22/21)
Board of School Committee
- Christopher Potter (7/13/21)
- Brian D. Cole (7/14/21)
Selectmen
- Mary C. Freitas (7/19/21)
- Claire Roy (7/22/21)
Ward 8
Alderman
- Sean Sargent (7/16/21)
- Tommy Katsiantonis (7/21/21)
Alderman (Special Election)
- Sean Sargent (7/16/21)
- Tommy Katsiantonis (7/21/21)
Board of School Committee
- Peter Perich (7/20/21)
Moderator
- Jim Gaudet (7/15/21)
Clerk
- Lisa Johnston (7/15/21)
Selectman
- Angel Brisson (7/12/21)
- Macy McNair (7/12/21)
- Betsi Devries (7/22/21)
- Debra Corbeil (7/22/21)
Ward 9
Alderman
- Robert Kliskey (7/12/21)
- Barbara Shaw (7/21/21)
Board of School Committee
- Ben Dion (7/12/21)
Moderator
- Gloria Pilotte (7/16/21)
Clerk
- Brian McCoy (7/12/21)
Selectman
- Joan Sullivan Flurey (7/12/21)
- Maurice L. Pilotte (7/16/21)
Ward 10
Alderman
- Bill Barry (7/12/21)
- Lisa Masse (7/22/21)
Board of School Committee
- Gary Hamer (7/13/21)
Moderator
- Christopher Messier (7/12/21)
Clerk
- Heidi Hamer (7/12/21)
Selectman
- Jane LaPerle (7/12/21)
- Donna McQuade (7/12/21)
- Marie L. King (7/15/21)
Ward 11
Alderman
- Normand Gamache (7/12/21)
- Andre Rosa (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Brittany LeClear-Ping (7/12/21)
- Nicole Leapley (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Lisa Ouellette (7/16/21)
Selectmen
- Lucille Forest (7/16/21)
- Pauline Janelle (7/20/21)
Ward 12
Alderman
- Erin Kelly (7/12/21)
- Jamie Brassill (7/21/21)
- Dick Marston (7/22/21)
Board of School Committee
- Kenneth Roy (7/12/21)
- Carlos Gonzalez (7/22/21)
Moderator
- Verna Perry-Beliveau (7/21/21)
Clerk
- Deborah Coyne (7/21/21)
Selectmen
- Carlos Gonzalez (7/22/21)
- James Morin (7/22/21)
