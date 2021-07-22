Election Filing Update: Heath, Masse and Marston enter Aldermanic races

It’s Day 9 of the filing period for the 2021 Municipal Election, here’s a recap of what went down along with a list of who has signed up overall so far. The filing period closes on Friday, July 23 at 5 p.m.

Thursday brought new Aldermanic candidates in Mary Heath in Ward 7 (pictured in 2020) and Lisa Masse in Ward 10 and Dick Marston in Ward 12. Carlos Gonzalez also filed for Board of School Committee in Ward 12.

With only one day of filing remaining, every ward has a candidate for Alderman and every ward except Ward 6 has a candidate for Board of School Committee member.

Also of note, Richard Komi filed to become moderator in Ward 5. Komi resigned as moderator in 2019 following comments regarding human female anatomy and allegations against then Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

In the mayoral race, challenger Victoria Sullivan criticized incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig for the seven people shot over the past six days in the city.

“Whether you live in Manchester or not, New Hampshire’s largest city’s successes and failures impact our entire state,” she said. “I have released a plan on how I would address the crime issues impacting our city and am prepared to begin implementing it on my first day in office. The reality is that if we don’t take action now, it is going to be too late to fix Manchester.”

Craig Campaign Manager Jeff Taylor responded by noting the 20 new officers hired as part of the latest city budget as well as statistics released by the Manchester Police Department stating a 25 percent reduction in violent crime since the start of the year and a 40 percent reduction in gun crime, as well as increased overtime funding for investigative patrols and violent crime foot patrols in the city as well as extended hours for Department of Public Works cleaning up trash in city neighborhoods.

“Mayor Craig is working hand in hand with the Police Department and community leaders to address public safety concerns in the city,” he said.

Several of those initiatives mentioned by Taylor came as part of the passage of the city’s American Rescue Plan funding proposal on Tuesday night.

State Senator and Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh released a statement praising the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s vote to pass the measure, also praising Craig for her presentation of the proposal.

“I’ve known Mayor Joyce Craig a very long time, and her passion and leadership for our hometown is unmatched,” he said. “This is a terrific accomplishment and I was proud to join Democratic, Independent, and Republican colleagues in voting for it (on Tuesday.)”

Sullivan also signed a pledge with the 1776 Action PAC on Thursday, vowing to oppose teaching critical race theory in classrooms.

“Woke and divisive concepts like Critical Race Theory (CRT) in our schools only will create a hateful and resentful domestic sentiment when our kids grow up to become productive adults. I fully support 1776 Action’s mission to promote all the great reasons we should be proud and be patriotic to be Americans. After all, this is the greatest country the world has ever known,” she said.

Mayoral candidate Richard Girard also announced endorsements from former Board of School Committee Members Debra Langton, Bob O’Sullivan and Rick Dumont.

“I’m supporting Rich Girard for mayor because I know he does his homework and has a passion for our city and its schools to be the best they can be,” said Langton.

Citywide Seats

Mayor

Alderman At-Large

*- Pending decision by the Board of Registrars on July 21 regarding Harris’ voter registration.

Board of School Committee At-Large

Peter Argeropoulos (7/12/21)

Jim O’Connell (7/15/21)

Stephen Focht (7/20/21)

Ward 1

Alderman

Kevin Cavanaugh (7/19/21)

Board of School Committee

Julie Turner (7/15/21)

Moderator

Sharyn Kelley (7/21/21)

Clerk

Aaron Losier (7/21/21)

Selectmen

Jim Townsend (7/13/21)

Paul Allard (7/16/21)

Michael O. Goonan (7/19/21)

Judy DiBurro Vitale (7/21/21)

Tracey Ecklund (7/21/21)

Ward 2

Alderman

Will Stewart (7/15/21)

Board of School Committee

Sean Parr (7/12/21)

Kathleen Kelley Arnold (7/15/21)

Moderator

Nicole Marshall (7/13/21)

Clerk

Ryan Richman (7/21/21)

Selectmen

Elena Whitfield (7/13/21)

Tyler Chase (7/14/21)

Ronald B. Rose (7/14/21)

Junior Munzimi (7/16/21)

WARD 3

Alderman

Pat Long (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Karen Soule (7/21/21)

Selectmen

Glenn R.J. Ouellette (7/13/21)

Michael Soule (7/21/21)

Robert Dirusso (7/22/21)

Ward 4

Alderman

Nicole Klein-Knight (7/12/21)

Christine Fajardo (7/12/21)

Frank Negus Staples (7/16/21)

Jim Roy (7/21/21)

Board of School Committee

Leslie Want (7/12/21)

Mark J. Flanders (7/16/21)

Moderator

Stephen N. Mathieu (7/21/21)

Jason Termini (7/21/21)

Clerk

Jean Mathieu (7/21/21)

Selectmen

Thierry Lakutu (7/12/21)

Dede Conway (7/13/21)

Joseph P. Wade (7/21/21)

Marcella Termini (7/21/21)

Craig Donais (7/22/21)

Ward 5

Alderman

Leslee Petersen (7/13/21)

Tony Sapienza (7/20/21)

Board of School Committee

Jeremy Dobson (7/15/21)

Moderator

Jennifer Farmer (7/14/21)

Richard Komi (7/22/21)

Selectmen

Darryl W. Perry (7/13/21)

Deidre Christiansen (7/19/21)

Ward 6

Alderman

Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov (7/12/21)

Daniel Wisniewski (7/15/21)

Moderator

Louise Gosselin (7/16/21)

Clerk

Nicole Cobb (7/16/21)

Selectmen

Roger Gosselin (7/16/21)

Susan C. Lord (7/16/21)

Donald R. Provencher (7/16/21)

Ward 7

Alderman

Ross Terrio (7/12/21)

Mary Sullivan Heath (7/22/21)

Board of School Committee

Christopher Potter (7/13/21)

Brian D. Cole (7/14/21)

Selectmen

Mary C. Freitas (7/19/21)

Claire Roy (7/22/21)

Ward 8

Alderman

Sean Sargent (7/16/21)

Tommy Katsiantonis (7/21/21)

Alderman (Special Election)

Sean Sargent (7/16/21)

Tommy Katsiantonis (7/21/21)

Board of School Committee

Peter Perich (7/20/21)

Moderator

Jim Gaudet (7/15/21)

Clerk

Lisa Johnston (7/15/21)

Selectman

Angel Brisson (7/12/21)

Macy McNair (7/12/21)

Betsi Devries (7/22/21)

Debra Corbeil (7/22/21)

Ward 9

Alderman

Robert Kliskey (7/12/21)

Barbara Shaw (7/21/21)

Board of School Committee

Ben Dion (7/12/21)

Moderator

Gloria Pilotte (7/16/21)

Clerk

Brian McCoy (7/12/21)

Selectman

Joan Sullivan Flurey (7/12/21)

Maurice L. Pilotte (7/16/21)

Ward 10

Alderman

Bill Barry (7/12/21)

Lisa Masse (7/22/21)

Board of School Committee

Moderator

Christopher Messier (7/12/21)

Clerk

Heidi Hamer (7/12/21)

Selectman

Jane LaPerle (7/12/21)

Donna McQuade (7/12/21)

Marie L. King (7/15/21)

Ward 11

Alderman

Normand Gamache (7/12/21)

Andre Rosa (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Brittany LeClear-Ping (7/12/21)

Nicole Leapley (7/15/21)

Moderator

Lisa Ouellette (7/16/21)

Selectmen

Lucille Forest (7/16/21)

Pauline Janelle (7/20/21)

Ward 12

Alderman

Erin Kelly (7/12/21)

Jamie Brassill (7/21/21)

Dick Marston (7/22/21)

Board of School Committee

Kenneth Roy (7/12/21)

Carlos Gonzalez (7/22/21)

Moderator

Verna Perry-Beliveau (7/21/21)

Clerk

Deborah Coyne (7/21/21)

Selectmen

Carlos Gonzalez (7/22/21)

James Morin (7/22/21)

Previous day filing recaps