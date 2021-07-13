City Campaign Updates: July 13

It’s Day 2 of the filing period for the 2021 Municipal Election, here’s a recap of what went down along with a list of who has signed up overall so far.

Sullivan endorsement

In addition to filing yesterday, former New Hampshire House Assistant Majority Leader Victoria Sullivan received the endorsement of New Hampshire House Speaker Sherm Packard (R-Londonderry).

“After working with Victoria Sullivan in the State House, I know she is exactly the type of leader Manchester needs. As the Speaker, and as a representative for a town so interconnected with the Queen City, Manchester’s success is so important to New Hampshire as a whole,” said Packard.

O’Neill files, Harris must wait

In the race for the two Aldermen At-Large seats, incumbent Dan O’Neil threw his hat into the ring. Former Manchester Fire Department Chief Dan Goonan has indicated that he will run, but has not filed as of yet.

According to the City Clerk’s Office, the candidacy of Anthony Harris for the Alderman At-Large position will remain in question pending Harris’ voter registration, with the Board of Registrars determining whether he is eligible to run.

Under Section 2.02 of the Manchester City Charter, the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen is the final arbiter of qualifications for Aldermanic candidates. Under New Hampshire RSA 49-C:9, a candidate must be a registered voter of the city or ward where they seek election.

Down the ticket

Conservation Commission member Chris Potter announced his candidacy for the Board of School Committee seat in Ward 7. Leslee Petersen announced her candidacy for Alderman in Ward 5 in the only other non election day position-related filing of the day.

And in a development that could impact the Ward 12 Board of School Committee race, Carlos Gonzalez has submitted his resume for consideration as the temporary replacement for Kelly Thomas’ now vacant seat.

Gonazalez is a manager for Securitas as well as an adjunct professor of Spanish at Franklin Pierce University.

Kenneth Roy, who filed for the seat on Monday, had also submitted a resume but was not immediately considered to fill the vacancy in the short term.

Citywide Seats

Mayor

Alderman at Large

*- Pending decision by the Board of Registrars on July 21 regarding Harris’ voter registration.

Board of School Committee at-large

Peter Argeropoulos (7/12/21)

Ward 1

Selectmen

Jim Townsend (7/13/21)

Ward 2

Board of School Committee

Sean Parr (7/12/21)

Moderator

Nicole Marshall (7/13/21)

Selectmen

Elena Whitfield (7/13/21)

WARD 3

Alderman

Pat Long (7/12/21)

Selectmen

Glenn R.J. Ouelette (7/13/21)

Ward 4

Alderman

Nicole Klein-Knight (7/12/21)

Christine Fajardo (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Leslie Want (7/12/21)

Selectmen

Thierry Lakutu (7/12/21)

Dede Conway (7/13/21)

Ward 5

Alderman

Leslee Petersen (7/13/21)

Selectmen

Darryl W. Perry (7/13/21)

Ward 6

Alderman

Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov (7/12/21)

Ward 7

Alderman

Ross Terrio (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Christopher Potter (7/13/21)

Ward 8

Selectman

Angel Brisson (7/12/21)

Macy McNair (7/12/21)

Ward 9

Alderman

Robert Kliskey (7/12/21)

Clerk

Brian McCoy (7/12/21)

Selectman

Joan Sullivan Flurey (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Ben Dion (7/12/21)

Ward 10

Alderman

Bill Barry (7/12/21)

Moderator

Christopher Messier (7/12/21)

Clerk

Heidi Hamer (7/12/21)

Selectman

Jane LaPerle (7/12/21)

Donna McQuade (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Ward 11

Alderman

Normand Gamache (7/12/21)

Andre Rosa (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Brittany LeClear-Ping (7/12/21)

Ward 12

Alderman

Board of School Committee