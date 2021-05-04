Moreau announces At-Large Aldermanic candidacy

Elizabeth Moreau
MANCHESTER, N.H. – As voters head to the polls to select her replacement on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in Ward 6, Elizabeth Moreau announced her candidacy for Alderman At-Large in the November 2021 Manchester municipal election.

Moreau resigned from her seat on the board in October 2020, moving to Ward 1 in search of a larger home for her growing family. In November 2020, she was elected as Hillsborough County’s Register of Probate, running as a Republican.

In her campaign announcement, she hearkened back to her time as an Alderman, citing that experience as well as what she says is a commitment to not accept things just because that’s how they’ve always been done.

Also in the statement, she promised to create a committee of city employees and elected officials to convey the city’s needs in Concord, work to make the School District a full city department, work toward greater accountability and civility among the city’s elected officials and respect the city’s tax cap.

“What I can promise is that my decisions will be in the best interest of students, parents, and residents of Manchester,” she said. “My votes will not be bought by companies, or employee organizations.”

In addition to her role as Register of Probate, Moreau is a veteran, former immigration officer and Realtor.

More information on her campaign can be found at http://www.ElizabethAnnMoreau.com

