Concord Firefighters Endorse Cinde Warmington for Governor

Concord, NH – Today, the Concord Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1045 announced their endorsement of Cinde Warmington for Governor. As Executive Councilor, Cinde Warmington has always stood with firefighters. She has spearheaded the effort to fund a landmark cancer screening pilot program for firefighters through the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery and is currently advocating to enshrine a permanent program into law.

“On the Executive Council, Cinde Warmington has been a fierce and reliable advocate for firefighters,” said Justin Kantar, President of the Concord Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1045. “She has always fought for us and even helped secure funding for a cancer screening pilot program that will save lives through early detection and treatment and is currently working to make the program permanent. We need someone in the corner office who we can trust to never waiver in her support for our members and who will always put hard working families first, and that person is Cinde.”

“Firefighters have always been there for us and I’m so honored to have earned their support,” said Cinde Warmington. “Everyday, they fearlessly risk their lives to protect their communities with dedication and heroism. As governor, I will correct the broken promises of the past and prioritize funding our state’s retirement system for firefighters, police officers, teachers, and other public employees. In the corner office, I will continue to have their backs and ensure first responders have the resources they need to keep themselves and our communities safe.”

IAFF Local 1045’s endorsement adds to Warmington’s extensive list of supporters. Her campaign for the corner office has been endorsed by SEA/SEIU Local 1984, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) PAC, New Hampshire Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (NHANA), former Governor Howard Dean, former Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, former Executive Councilor Dudley Dudley, Senator Becky Whitley, Senator Donovan Fenton, Senator Sue Prentiss, Mayor Jay Kahn, Mayor Byron Champlin, Mayor Andrew Hosmer, Mayor Dale Girard, as well as hundreds of other state and local leaders, activists, and grassroots voters from across New Hampshire’s 10 counties.

A full list of Warmington’s endorsements can be found here.