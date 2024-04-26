Another ‘Cats comeback squandered

MANCHESTER, NH – In their first Copa de la Diversion game of the season, Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire fell in a 5-2 loss to Condores de Binghamton Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium. After tying the game at 2-2 in the eighth, New Hampshire surrendered three decisive runs with two outs in the top of the ninth.

Devereaux Harrison got the start for New Hampshire and went five innings for the second consecutive game. Reliever Hunter Gregory tossed 2 2/3 innings scoreless, and fellow righty reliever Ryan Boyer (L, 0-1) finished off the eighth before ceding the three two-out runs in the ninth.

Binghamton starter Tyler Stuart struck out 12 batters and walked one in his six-inning start, giving up a run on four hits. Reliever Luis Moreno (W, 1-1) finished the final three innings with three strikeouts and one run on three hits.

Second baseman Michael Turconi finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while left fielder Alan Roden also had two of New Hampshire’s seven total hits, including his second double of the series.

Binghamton scored the game’s first run three batters in to lead 1-0. The Fisher Cats responded in the bottom of the third as first baseman Rainer Nuñez began the inning and rang a double off the left field wall. Turconi then singled to move Nuñez to third and Roden walked to load the bases. Shortstop Josh Kasevich grounded into a double play to score Nuñez and tie the game at 1-1.

Binghamton plated a run in the top of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead, where the scoring held until the bottom of the eighth. Down 2-1, Turconi led off the inning with a line drive double to right. Kasevich advanced him with a groundout, and Gabby Martinez, replacing designated hitter Zach Britton, drove an 0-2 pitch to left to bring in Turconi and tie the game at 2-2.

Binghamton plated three runs in the top of the ninth, all with two outs. Catcher Phil Clarke and right fielder Riley Tirotta walked for New Hampshire in the bottom of the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate. Center fielder Garrett Spain tagged a line drive to left, which was robbed by an over-the-shoulder catch; Nuñez hit a dart straight to the right fielder; and Turconi smoked a laser right back to the reliever Moreno to end the game.

The Fisher Cats deploy the Blue Jays No. 9 overall prospect, lefty Adam Macko (0-1, 3.07 ERA), tomorrow at 6:35 PM EDT. The Rumble Ponies counter with RHP Joander Suarez (0-1, 4.11 ERA), who started against the Fisher Cats on Opening Day.