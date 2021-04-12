Sullivan officially announces run for mayor

Victoria Sullivan. submitted photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, 2019 mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan officially announced that she will be running for Mayor of the city of Manchester in 2021.

Sullivan, a former New Hampshire State Representative and Assistant Majority Leader, announced an exploratory committee for another run earlier this month.

“During this recent exploratory phase, the outpouring of support I’ve received across the city has been tremendous, and more than I ever expected. After the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the appetite for a change in leadership at City Hall has only strengthened,” she said in a released statement. “”I’ve listened to a lot of Queen City residents over the last year about their views on the state of the city. I know we can forge a brighter future for our city, which has an enormous amount of untapped potential. Therefore, I am proud to announce that I am a candidate for mayor of Manchester for the upcoming election.

In her campaign announcement, she also shared the endorsement of Ward 12 Alderman Keith Hirschmann.

“Victoria Sullivan is direct and she is a fighter. As we move to reopen our city after COVID-19, I know Victoria will work tirelessly to remove obstacles to get our city’s economy back on track not only for Queen City residents, but also for newcomers drawn by good-paying jobs in Manchester. She will provide leadership from City Hall, which is often suspect with the current office holder. I am excited to support her as we head towards November,” said Hirschmann.

