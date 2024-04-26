April 30: NH DOT to hold Public meeting on Hooksett Route 3/Route 28 project

US 3/NH 28 Improvements on Alice Ave/West Alice Ave. Image/NH DOT

HOOKSETT, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will hold a hybrid Public Informational Meeting to discuss the US Route 3/NH Route 28 project between the Alice Avenue/West Alice Avenue and Whitehall Road/Martins Ferry Road intersections.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Town of Hooksett Administrative Office Building in the Town Council Chambers, Room 105, 35 Main Street, Hooksett, NH.

For those who cannot attend in person, a virtual option is available.  Passcode: 814927

The meeting will begin with a project presentation followed by a question and comment period with the project team.  For more information about the project please visit: https://www.dot.nh.gov/projects-plans-and-programs/project-center/hooksett-29611.

NHDOT programs and services are administered by the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all applicable regulations to ensure nondiscrimination. Should you need this information in alternate formats please contact the NHDOT Public Information Office at info@dot.nh.gov, or by phone at (603) 271-6495, PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483, TDD access: Relay NH 1-800-735-2964.

