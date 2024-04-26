April 27: Granite State Independent Living 13th Annual Hoops on Wheels tourney

CONCORD – We are rolling into some real March Madness with the return of one of the most popular same-day fundraising events in all of New Hampshire. On Saturday, April 27th, starting at 9 a.m., the 13th Annual Hoops on Wheels games will commence! Hoops on Wheels is an all-day basketball tournament where players maneuver the court using wheelchairs – whether they have a disability or not.

“We know the competition will be fierce as several teams will return in the competitive league games, but we also have the recreation-level games for people with less experience playing this fun, but physically demanding game of basketball,” explains Deb Ritcey, President and CEO of Granite State Independent Living. “Beyond a chance at a 50/50 raffle jackpot, this is a great cause and an experience you won’t forget.”

WHAT: GSIL’s Hoops on Wheels Tournament

WHEN: Saturday, April 27th, starting at 9:00 am

WHERE: NHTI Wellness Center, 31 College Dr., Concord, NH

The annual Hoops on Wheels tournament features games all day long, with the championship game tipping off around 2:00 pm. Admission is free and there’s plenty to do all day long. Funds raised will support the many programs which provide independence and empowerment to people with disabilities.

About GSIL:

In 1980, it all started around a kitchen table in Goffstown, NH. Four people, each living with a disability, came together to overcome countless barriers and the lack of services available. With a shoestring budget of $40,000, created from personal bank accounts and donations from family and friends, Granite State Independent Living (GSIL) began its grassroots journey. Today, as a statewide non-profit and New Hampshire’s only Center for Independent Living, we stay close to our roots with a focus on our 5 core services of education, information, advocacy, support and transition services for seniors and people with disabilities. We are able to speak and think with authority on behalf of the people we serve and support because we are led by a board of directors and staff of which over 51% are people with disabilities. With the help of our local New Hampshire communities, we assist people with tools for living life independently, so they can change their lives for the better. While much has changed over the years, one thing remains the same; GSIL is committed to the principle of personal choice and direction.