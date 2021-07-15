City election filing update – July 14

Wednesday, July 14, 2021Andrew SylviaNews

It’s Day 3 of the filing period for the 2021 Municipal Election, here’s a recap of what went down along with a list of who has signed up overall so far.

The biggest news from Wednesday came in Ward 7, where Brian Cole became the second candidate to file for Board of School Committee after Conservation Commission member Christophyer Potter.

Mayoral candidate Rich Girard also released a plan to limit spending and taxes.

Citywide Seats

Mayor

Alderman at Large

*- Pending decision by the Board of Registrars on July 21 regarding Harris’ voter registration.

Board of School Committee at-large

  • Peter Argeropoulos (7/12/21)

Ward 1

Selectmen

  • Jim Townsend (7/13/21)

Ward 2

Board of School Committee

  • Sean Parr (7/12/21)

Moderator

  • Nicole Marshall (7/13/21)

Selectmen

  • Elena Whitfield (7/13/21)
  • Tyler Chase (7/14/21)
  • Ronald B. Rose (7/14/21)

WARD 3

Alderman

  • Pat Long (7/12/21)

Selectmen

  • Glenn R.J. Ouellette (7/13/21)

Ward 4

Alderman

  • Nicole Klein-Knight (7/12/21)
  • Christine Fajardo (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

  • Leslie Want (7/12/21)

Selectmen

  • Thierry Lakutu (7/12/21)
  • Dede Conway (7/13/21)

Ward 5

Alderman

  • Leslee Petersen (7/13/21)

Moderator

  • Jennifer Farmer (7/14/21)

Selectmen

  • Darryl W. Perry (7/13/21)

Ward 6

Alderman

  • Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov (7/12/21)

Ward 7

Alderman

  • Ross Terrio (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

  • Christopher Potter (7/13/21)
  • Brian D. Cole (7/14/21)

Ward 8

Selectman

  • Angel Brisson (7/12/21)
  • Macy McNair (7/12/21)

Ward 9

Alderman

  • Robert Kliskey (7/12/21)

Clerk

  • Brian McCoy (7/12/21)

Selectman

  • Joan Sullivan Flurey (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

  • Ben Dion (7/12/21)

Ward 10

Alderman

  • Bill Barry (7/12/21)

Moderator

  • Christopher Messier (7/12/21)

Clerk

  • Heidi Hamer (7/12/21)

Selectman

  • Jane LaPerle (7/12/21)
  • Donna McQuade (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Ward 11

Alderman

  • Normand Gamache (7/12/21)
  • Andre Rosa (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

  • Brittany LeClear-Ping (7/12/21)

Ward 12

Alderman

Board of School Committee

  • Kenneth Roy (7/12/21)

Previous day filing recaps