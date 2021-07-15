City election filing update – July 14

It’s Day 3 of the filing period for the 2021 Municipal Election, here’s a recap of what went down along with a list of who has signed up overall so far.

The biggest news from Wednesday came in Ward 7, where Brian Cole became the second candidate to file for Board of School Committee after Conservation Commission member Christophyer Potter.

Mayoral candidate Rich Girard also released a plan to limit spending and taxes.

Citywide Seats

Mayor

Alderman at Large

*- Pending decision by the Board of Registrars on July 21 regarding Harris’ voter registration.

Board of School Committee at-large

Peter Argeropoulos (7/12/21)

Ward 1

Selectmen

Jim Townsend (7/13/21)

Ward 2

Board of School Committee

Sean Parr (7/12/21)

Moderator

Nicole Marshall (7/13/21)

Selectmen

Elena Whitfield (7/13/21)

Tyler Chase (7/14/21)

Ronald B. Rose (7/14/21)

WARD 3

Alderman

Pat Long (7/12/21)

Selectmen

Glenn R.J. Ouellette (7/13/21)

Ward 4

Alderman

Nicole Klein-Knight (7/12/21)

Christine Fajardo (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Leslie Want (7/12/21)

Selectmen

Thierry Lakutu (7/12/21)

Dede Conway (7/13/21)

Ward 5

Alderman

Leslee Petersen (7/13/21)

Moderator

Jennifer Farmer (7/14/21)

Selectmen

Darryl W. Perry (7/13/21)

Ward 6

Alderman

Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov (7/12/21)

Ward 7

Alderman

Ross Terrio (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Christopher Potter (7/13/21)

Brian D. Cole (7/14/21)

Ward 8

Selectman

Angel Brisson (7/12/21)

Macy McNair (7/12/21)

Ward 9

Alderman

Robert Kliskey (7/12/21)

Clerk

Brian McCoy (7/12/21)

Selectman

Joan Sullivan Flurey (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Ben Dion (7/12/21)

Ward 10

Alderman

Bill Barry (7/12/21)

Moderator

Christopher Messier (7/12/21)

Clerk

Heidi Hamer (7/12/21)

Selectman

Jane LaPerle (7/12/21)

Donna McQuade (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Ward 11

Alderman

Normand Gamache (7/12/21)

Andre Rosa (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Brittany LeClear-Ping (7/12/21)

Ward 12

Alderman

Board of School Committee

Kenneth Roy (7/12/21)

Previous day filing recaps