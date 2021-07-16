Campaign Update: New Aldermanic filings in Ward 4, 8 and At-Large, Girard receives endorsement

It’s Day 5 of the filing period for the 2021 Municipal Election, here’s a recap of what went down along with a list of who has signed up overall so far.
At the end of the first week, the race for the two At-Large Alderman seats is now at five filings, after former Ward 3 Board of School Committee member Mary Ngwanda Georges threw her hat into the ring. Former Manchester Fire Department Chief Dan Goonan has indicated that he will run, but has not yet officially filed.
In Ward 4, Frank Negus Staples has filed for Alderman, bringing the total number of declared candidates in that race to three and Planning Board member Sean Sargent has filed in Ward 8’s Aldermanic races, both the regularly scheduled election and the special election to fill out the remainder of Mike Porter’s term.
Announced mayoral candidate Rich Girard also announced that he has received the endorsement of former Manchester GOP State Representative Barbara Hagan.
Hagan, a long-time member and chairman of New Hampshire Right to Life, played a critical role in preventing Dartmouth-Hitchock Health’s first attempt to take over Catholic Medical Center.
In her endorsement, Hagan noted that Girard is a Manchester native and supported her efforts during the proposed Catholic Medical Center takeover attempt.
“Rich is a problem-solver. He has ideas. Rich thinks out of the box. Rich is not afraid to step up and face issues head on. It’s easy to recognize and talk about a problem, but we need solutions! Rich has already outlined and unveiled several plans to address, homelessness, schools, crime and neighborhoods, and budget issues!” she said.
Citywide Seats
Mayor
Alderman at Large
- June Trisciani (7/12/21)
- Elizabeth Moreau (7/12/21)
- Daniel O’Neil (7/13/21)
- Anthony Harris* (7/12/21)
- Mary Ngwanda Georges (7/16/21)
*- Pending decision by the Board of Registrars on July 21 regarding Harris’ voter registration.
Board of School Committee at-large
- Peter Argeropoulos (7/12/21)
- Jim O’Connell (7/15/21)
Ward 1
Board of School Committee
- Julie Turner (7/15/21)
Selectmen
- Jim Townsend (7/13/21)
- Paul Allard (7/16/21)
Ward 2
Alderman
- Will Stewart (7/15/21)
Board of School Committee
- Sean Parr (7/12/21)
- Kathleen Kelley Arnold (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Nicole Marshall (7/13/21)
Selectmen
- Elena Whitfield (7/13/21)
- Tyler Chase (7/14/21)
- Ronald B. Rose (7/14/21)
- Junior Munzimi (7/16/21)
WARD 3
Alderman
- Pat Long (7/12/21)
Selectmen
- Glenn R.J. Ouellette (7/13/21)
Ward 4
Alderman
- Nicole Klein-Knight (7/12/21)
- Christine Fajardo (7/12/21)
- Frank Negus Staples (7/16/21)
Board of School Committee
- Leslie Want (7/12/21)
- Mark J. Flanders (7/16/21)
Selectmen
- Thierry Lakutu (7/12/21)
- Dede Conway (7/13/21)
Ward 5
Alderman
- Leslee Petersen (7/13/21)
Board of School Committee
- Jeremy Dobson (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Jennifer Farmer (7/14/21)
Selectmen
- Darryl W. Perry (7/13/21)
Ward 6
Alderman
- Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov (7/12/21)
- Daniel Wisniewski (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Louise Gosselin (7/16/21)
Clerk
- Nicole Cobb (7/16/21)
Selectmen
- Roger Gosselin (7/16/21)
- Susan C. Lord (7/16/21)
- Donald R. Provencher (7/16/21)
Ward 7
Alderman
- Ross Terrio (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Christopher Potter (7/13/21)
- Brian D. Cole (7/14/21)
Ward 8
Alderman
- Sean Sargent (7/16/21)
Alderman (Special Election)
- Sean Sargent (7/16/21)
Moderator
- Jim Gaudet (7/15/21)
Clerk
- Lisa Johnston (7/15/21)
Selectman
- Angel Brisson (7/12/21)
- Macy McNair (7/12/21)
Ward 9
Alderman
- Robert Kliskey (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Ben Dion (7/12/21)
Clerk
- Brian McCoy (7/12/21)
Selectman
- Joan Sullivan Flurey (7/12/21)
- Maurice L. Pilotte (7/16/21)
Ward 10
Alderman
- Bill Barry (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Gary Hamer (7/13/21)
Moderator
- Christopher Messier (7/12/21)
Clerk
- Heidi Hamer (7/12/21)
Selectman
- Jane LaPerle (7/12/21)
- Donna McQuade (7/12/21)
- Marie L. King (7/15/21)
Ward 11
Alderman
- Normand Gamache (7/12/21)
- Andre Rosa (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Brittany LeClear-Ping (7/12/21)
- Nicole Leapley (7/15/21)
Ward 12
Alderman
- Erin Kelly (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Kenneth Roy (7/12/21)