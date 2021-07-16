Campaign Update: New Aldermanic filings in Ward 4, 8 and At-Large, Girard receives endorsement

It’s Day 5 of the filing period for the 2021 Municipal Election, here’s a recap of what went down along with a list of who has signed up overall so far.

At the end of the first week, the race for the two At-Large Alderman seats is now at five filings, after former Ward 3 Board of School Committee member Mary Ngwanda Georges threw her hat into the ring. Former Manchester Fire Department Chief Dan Goonan has indicated that he will run, but has not yet officially filed.

In Ward 4, Frank Negus Staples has filed for Alderman, bringing the total number of declared candidates in that race to three and Planning Board member Sean Sargent has filed in Ward 8’s Aldermanic races, both the regularly scheduled election and the special election to fill out the remainder of Mike Porter’s term.

Announced mayoral candidate Rich Girard also announced that he has received the endorsement of former Manchester GOP State Representative Barbara Hagan.

Hagan, a long-time member and chairman of New Hampshire Right to Life, played a critical role in preventing Dartmouth-Hitchock Health’s first attempt to take over Catholic Medical Center.

In her endorsement, Hagan noted that Girard is a Manchester native and supported her efforts during the proposed Catholic Medical Center takeover attempt.

“Rich is a problem-solver. He has ideas. Rich thinks out of the box. Rich is not afraid to step up and face issues head on. It’s easy to recognize and talk about a problem, but we need solutions! Rich has already outlined and unveiled several plans to address, homelessness, schools, crime and neighborhoods, and budget issues!” she said.

Citywide Seats

Mayor

Alderman at Large

June Trisciani (7/12/21)

Elizabeth Moreau (7/12/21)

Daniel O’Neil (7/13/21)

Anthony Harris* (7/12/21)

Mary Ngwanda Georges (7/16/21)

*- Pending decision by the Board of Registrars on July 21 regarding Harris’ voter registration.

Board of School Committee at-large

Peter Argeropoulos (7/12/21)

Jim O’Connell (7/15/21)

Ward 1

Board of School Committee

Julie Turner (7/15/21)

Selectmen

Jim Townsend (7/13/21)

Paul Allard (7/16/21)

Ward 2

Alderman

Will Stewart (7/15/21)

Board of School Committee

Sean Parr (7/12/21)

Kathleen Kelley Arnold (7/15/21)

Moderator

Nicole Marshall (7/13/21)

Selectmen

Elena Whitfield (7/13/21)

Tyler Chase (7/14/21)

Ronald B. Rose (7/14/21)

Junior Munzimi (7/16/21)

WARD 3

Alderman

Pat Long (7/12/21)

Selectmen

Glenn R.J. Ouellette (7/13/21)

Ward 4

Alderman

Nicole Klein-Knight (7/12/21)

Christine Fajardo (7/12/21)

Frank Negus Staples (7/16/21)

Board of School Committee

Leslie Want (7/12/21)

Mark J. Flanders (7/16/21)

Selectmen

Thierry Lakutu (7/12/21)

Dede Conway (7/13/21)

Ward 5

Alderman

Leslee Petersen (7/13/21)

Board of School Committee

Jeremy Dobson (7/15/21)

Moderator

Jennifer Farmer (7/14/21)

Selectmen

Darryl W. Perry (7/13/21)

Ward 6

Alderman

Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov (7/12/21)

Daniel Wisniewski (7/15/21)

Moderator

Louise Gosselin (7/16/21)

Clerk

Nicole Cobb (7/16/21)

Selectmen

Roger Gosselin (7/16/21)

Susan C. Lord (7/16/21)

Donald R. Provencher (7/16/21)

Ward 7

Alderman

Ross Terrio (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Christopher Potter (7/13/21)

Brian D. Cole (7/14/21)

Ward 8

Alderman

Sean Sargent (7/16/21)

Alderman (Special Election)

Sean Sargent (7/16/21)

Moderator

Jim Gaudet (7/15/21)

Clerk

Lisa Johnston (7/15/21)

Selectman

Angel Brisson (7/12/21)

Macy McNair (7/12/21)

Ward 9

Alderman

Robert Kliskey (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Ben Dion (7/12/21)

Clerk

Brian McCoy (7/12/21)

Selectman

Joan Sullivan Flurey (7/12/21)

Maurice L. Pilotte (7/16/21)

Ward 10

Alderman

Bill Barry (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Moderator

Christopher Messier (7/12/21)

Clerk

Heidi Hamer (7/12/21)

Selectman

Jane LaPerle (7/12/21)

Donna McQuade (7/12/21)

Marie L. King (7/15/21)

Ward 11

Alderman

Normand Gamache (7/12/21)

Andre Rosa (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Brittany LeClear-Ping (7/12/21)

Nicole Leapley (7/15/21)

Ward 12

Alderman

Board of School Committee

Kenneth Roy (7/12/21)

