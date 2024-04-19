Get hired: City seeking Director of Homeless Initiatives

MANCHESTER, NH – Following the resignation last week of Adrienne Beloin, the city’s Director of Housing Stability, the city has posted a similar job with a broad description and qualifications: Director of Homeless Initiatives.

As it reads, the job description involves “working under the direction of the Mayor,” with the main objective as “administrative oversight” to the city’s response to homelessness. It also requires someone who will address encampments, develop a “housing first” housing plan, perform direct outreach to the homeless, oversee the shelter and engagement center, oversee funding that flows through the city’s Planning and Community Development departments as it applies to homelessness and hold a master’s degree in Public Health, Social Science, Public Administration or a closely related field.

The new hire will perform their duties “in a general office environment as well as in various settings throughout the City, including the Shelter/Engagement Center.”

The pay range is $80,000 – $100,000 depending on the applicant’s qualifications.

The job will remain open until it is filled, according to the city’s HR job openings page. You can read the full job description and apply here.