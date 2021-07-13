Gary Hamer announces candidacy for Ward 10 school board seat

It is with great pride and enthusiasm that I announce my candidacy for School Board for Ward 10. I filed all the required paperwork at City Hall this afternoon. As a lifetime resident of Ward 10 I look upon this as an opportunity to give back to the community I have been a part of for so many years.

I want to be your voice and your change agent with the Manchester School District. We need to continue to work to improve educational outcomes. Test scores are not where they need to be. Classroom size is not where we want it to be. These are just a few areas that while some progress has made, there needs to be process and we need to move this School District forward.

I will advocate for all students. This includes the gifted, those with learning disabilities and those who are ESL learners.

I will advocate for the outstanding team of teachers, paraprofessionals and administrators who work hard and give 110 percent on a daily basis.

I ask my friends and neighbors in Ward 10 for their support. They can reach me at 603-860-8583.