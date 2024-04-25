Friday’s weather: Sunny and warmer, high of 61

Friday’s Weather

A high-pressure system will produce a sunny day with warmer temperatures in the lower 60s and chilly overnight with lows near freezing with some patchy frost.

The Week Ahead

Warming trend through next week but there remains a good deal of uncertainty as to how warm temperatures will be.

5-Day Outlook, April 26-April 30

Today: Mainly sunny & warmer. High 61 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear with some patchy frost. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday: Warm with some sun & clouds. High 67 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & mild with a shower late. Low 45 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday: The feel of summer with some sun & clouds. High 73 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 54 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Warm with some sun & clouds. High 75 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy & mild. Low 52 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Some sun with an afternoon thundershower. High 71 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Some showers and mild. Low 54 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The last three days of April Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday the feel of summer with highs in the 70s. Could be around 80 on Wednesday the first day of May.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s… except in the upper 30s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

