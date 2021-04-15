Girard officially announces run for mayor

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, Rich Girard announced his official candidacy in the 2021 race for Mayor of Manchester.

Over the past 30 years, Girard has served as an at-large Alderman, at-large member of the Board of School Committee and Chief of Staff to former Mayor Ray Wieczorek among other positions.

Several weeks ago, Girard established an exploratory committee regarding the possibility of a run. After receiving what he described as an enormous amount of feedback from survey at his website, girardatlarge.com, Girard believed that now is the right time to run.

“Manchester’s facing serious issues that threaten its quality of life and viability as a community,” said Girard in a released statement.

“The task before us is big but I’m confident that, together, we can get it done! I’ve been honored by the support that’s been offered so far and know it will continue to grow as we share our message in every corner and community in our city,” he added in the statement.

Within the survey, he received responses indicating that the people of Manchester are aware of the city’s problems, have ideas on how to address them, and believe that current Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig will not enact rational solutions to address the city’s problems.

A full copy of the announcement can be found on his website.