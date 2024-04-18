CMC announces layoffs, cites ‘unprecedented financial challenges’

MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Medical Center on Thursday announced a layoff of 142 total positions, including 54 currently filled positions as well as elimination of open positions, reduction of hours and “planned departures.”

Alex Walker, CEO and President of CMC, sent out a letter to all staff late on Thursday announcing the “difficult decision” to reduce staff. In the letter, Walker led with the years of “change and challenges” the healthcare field has weathered.

“At the same time, we continue to face unprecedented financial challenges that, if left unaddressed, will inhibit our ability to deliver on our mission of providing health, healing and hope to all who seek our care. Increasing costs, lower reimbursements, changing demographics and changes in our payor mix have all contributed to the financial stress of the organization. We are not alone but we must do what is best for the long-term future of CMC,” wrote Walker.

Walker said there would be an immediate reduction in “overall staffing levels” to include 142 full-time jobs – 54 of which were currently employed combined with the elimination of open positions, reduced hours, resource redeployment in satellite locations and planned departures.

“These reductions, paired with other cost-saving strategies and a concentrated effort on increasing volumes and revenue growth, will better position CMC for the future,” wrote Walker.

A series of meetings was scheduled for employees affected by the layoffs to meet with management to answer questions.

