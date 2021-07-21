Campaign filing update: Girard files for Mayor, Aldermanic candidates file in Wards 4, 8, 9, 12

It’s Day 8 of the filing period for the 2021 Municipal Election, here’s a recap of what went down along with a list of who has signed up overall so far. The filing period closes on Friday, July 23 at 5 p.m.
On Thursday, Richard Girard became the third candidate to file for mayor, joining incumbent Joyce Craig and 2019 Mayoral Runner-up Victoria Sullivan.
In a video statement held just outside City Hall following the filing, Girard says that he had not planned on running for mayor but was convinced by his wife last year, ultimately deciding to run after receiving feedback from across the city.
Girard criticized Craig on several issues ranging from crime to the city’s budget and also reiterated plans he has to address the city’s problems, such as school choice for the city’s parents and students among others, also noting endorsements and support he says comes from across the political spectrum.
“It’s an exciting day, today is the day when the voters of Manchester are going to start taking a hard look at their options looking forward,” he said.
Unlike the other two mayoral candidates so far, Girard’s filing did not have dozens of supporters filling the first floor of City Hall as he filed, something Girard says was an intentional choice on his part.
“All of the rah-rah in the world isn’t going to hide anybody’s record or mask anybody’s knowledge of the issues,” he said. “We wanted to make a statement as a family and I wanted to make a statement as a candidate that I wanted to take on the issues in a very serious manner.”
In the ward-specific Aldermanic races, former Alderman and State Representative Tommy Katsiantonis filed for both the special election and general election for Ward 8s Aldermanic seat.
Katsiantonis says he got feedback from several former constituents in Ward 8 asking him to run, and decided it was the right decision after receiving the blessing of his wife and family.
He hopes to support education and public safety in the city while also not raising taxes, something he believes can be done given his previous experience in local government.
Katsiantonis also referenced his conviction in 2018 on multiple counts of tax evasion, theft and other crimes.
“I know a did a mistake and I paid the price, not just me, but my family, my friends, and all the constituents who believed in me,” he said. “I paid the price pretty hard and I apologize for that. But I wanted to run again because I want to help people and I want to work hard for Ward 8.”
Wednesday also saw Aldermanic incumbents Jim Roy (Ward 4), Barbara Shaw (Ward 9) and challenger Jamie Brassill (Ward 12). The only incumbents who have not yet filed for re-election are Keith Hirschmann (Ward 12) and Joseph Kelly Levasseur (At-Large).
For the Board of School Committee (BOSC), Wednesday saw incumbent Karen Soule (Ward 3) file for re-election. Only Ward 6 remains without a BOSC candidate so far.
Citywide Seats
Mayor
- Victoria Sullivan (7/12/21)
- Joyce Craig (7/19/21)
- Richard Girard (7/21/21)
Alderman At-Large
- June Trisciani (7/12/21)
- Elizabeth Moreau (7/12/21)
- Anthony Harris* (7/12/21)
- Daniel O’Neil (7/13/21)
- Mary Ngwanda Georges (7/16/21)
- Dan Goonan (7/19/21)
*- Pending decision by the Board of Registrars on July 21 regarding Harris’ voter registration.
Board of School Committee At-Large
- Peter Argeropoulos (7/12/21)
- Jim O’Connell (7/15/21)
- Stephen Focht (7/20/21)
Ward 1
Alderman
- Kevin Cavanaugh (7/19/21)
Board of School Committee
- Julie Turner (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Sharyn Kelley (7/21/21)
Clerk
- Aaron Losier (7/21/21)
Selectmen
- Jim Townsend (7/13/21)
- Paul Allard (7/16/21)
- Michael O. Goonan (7/19/21)
- Judy DiBurro Vitale (7/21/21)
- Tracey Ecklund (7/21/21)
Ward 2
Alderman
- Will Stewart (7/15/21)
Board of School Committee
- Sean Parr (7/12/21)
- Kathleen Kelley Arnold (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Nicole Marshall (7/13/21)
Clerk
- Ryan Richman (7/21/21)
Selectmen
- Elena Whitfield (7/13/21)
- Tyler Chase (7/14/21)
- Ronald B. Rose (7/14/21)
- Junior Munzimi (7/16/21)
WARD 3
Alderman
- Pat Long (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Karen Soule (7/21/21)
Selectmen
- Glenn R.J. Ouellette (7/13/21)
- Michael Soule (7/21/21)
Ward 4
Alderman
- Nicole Klein-Knight (7/12/21)
- Christine Fajardo (7/12/21)
- Frank Negus Staples (7/16/21)
- Jim Roy (7/21/21)
Board of School Committee
- Leslie Want (7/12/21)
- Mark J. Flanders (7/16/21)
Moderator
- Stephen N. Mathieu (7/21/21)
- Jason Termini (7/21/21)
Clerk
- Jean Mathieu (7/21/21)
Selectmen
- Thierry Lakutu (7/12/21)
- Dede Conway (7/13/21)
- Joseph P. Wade (7/21/21)
- Marcella Termini (7/21/21)
Ward 5
Alderman
- Leslee Petersen (7/13/21)
- Tony Sapienza (7/20/21)
Board of School Committee
- Jeremy Dobson (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Jennifer Farmer (7/14/21)
Selectmen
- Darryl W. Perry (7/13/21)
- Deidre Christiansen (7/19/21)
Ward 6
Alderman
- Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov (7/12/21)
- Daniel Wisniewski (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Louise Gosselin (7/16/21)
Clerk
- Nicole Cobb (7/16/21)
Selectmen
- Roger Gosselin (7/16/21)
- Susan C. Lord (7/16/21)
- Donald R. Provencher (7/16/21)
Ward 7
Alderman
- Ross Terrio (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Christopher Potter (7/13/21)
- Brian D. Cole (7/14/21)
Selectmen
- Mary C. Freitas (7/19/21)
Ward 8
Alderman
- Sean Sargent (7/16/21)
- Tommy Katsiantonis (7/21/21)
Alderman (Special Election)
- Sean Sargent (7/16/21)
- Tommy Katsiantonis (7/21/21)
Board of School Committee
- Peter Perich (7/20/21)
Moderator
- Jim Gaudet (7/15/21)
Clerk
- Lisa Johnston (7/15/21)
Selectman
- Angel Brisson (7/12/21)
- Macy McNair (7/12/21)
Ward 9
Alderman
- Robert Kliskey (7/12/21)
- Barbara Shaw (7/21/21)
Board of School Committee
- Ben Dion (7/12/21)
Moderator
- Gloria Pilotte (7/16/21)
Clerk
- Brian McCoy (7/12/21)
Selectman
- Joan Sullivan Flurey (7/12/21)
- Maurice L. Pilotte (7/16/21)
Ward 10
Alderman
- Bill Barry (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Gary Hamer (7/13/21)
Moderator
- Christopher Messier (7/12/21)
Clerk
- Heidi Hamer (7/12/21)
Selectman
- Jane LaPerle (7/12/21)
- Donna McQuade (7/12/21)
- Marie L. King (7/15/21)
Ward 11
Alderman
- Normand Gamache (7/12/21)
- Andre Rosa (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Brittany LeClear-Ping (7/12/21)
- Nicole Leapley (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Lisa Ouellette (7/16/21)
Selectmen
- Lucille Forest (7/16/21)
- Pauline Janelle (7/20/21)
Ward 12
Alderman
- Erin Kelly (7/12/21)
- Jamie Brassill (7/21/21)
Board of School Committee
- Kenneth Roy (7/12/21)
Moderator
- Verna Perry-Beliveau (7/21/21)
Clerk
- Deborah Coyne (7/21/21)
Previous day filing recaps
- Tuesday, July 20
- Monday, July 19
- Friday, July 16
- Thursday, July 15
- Wednesday, July 14
- Tuesday, July 13
- Monday, July 12