Campaign filing update: Girard files for Mayor, Aldermanic candidates file in Wards 4, 8, 9, 12

It’s Day 8 of the filing period for the 2021 Municipal Election, here’s a recap of what went down along with a list of who has signed up overall so far. The filing period closes on Friday, July 23 at 5 p.m.

On Thursday, Richard Girard became the third candidate to file for mayor, joining incumbent Joyce Craig and 2019 Mayoral Runner-up Victoria Sullivan.

In a video statement held just outside City Hall following the filing, Girard says that he had not planned on running for mayor but was convinced by his wife last year, ultimately deciding to run after receiving feedback from across the city.

Girard criticized Craig on several issues ranging from crime to the city’s budget and also reiterated plans he has to address the city’s problems, such as school choice for the city’s parents and students among others, also noting endorsements and support he says comes from across the political spectrum.

“It’s an exciting day, today is the day when the voters of Manchester are going to start taking a hard look at their options looking forward,” he said.

Unlike the other two mayoral candidates so far, Girard’s filing did not have dozens of supporters filling the first floor of City Hall as he filed, something Girard says was an intentional choice on his part.

“All of the rah-rah in the world isn’t going to hide anybody’s record or mask anybody’s knowledge of the issues,” he said. “We wanted to make a statement as a family and I wanted to make a statement as a candidate that I wanted to take on the issues in a very serious manner.”

In the ward-specific Aldermanic races, former Alderman and State Representative Tommy Katsiantonis filed for both the special election and general election for Ward 8s Aldermanic seat.

Katsiantonis says he got feedback from several former constituents in Ward 8 asking him to run, and decided it was the right decision after receiving the blessing of his wife and family.

He hopes to support education and public safety in the city while also not raising taxes, something he believes can be done given his previous experience in local government.

Katsiantonis also referenced his conviction in 2018 on multiple counts of tax evasion, theft and other crimes.

“I know a did a mistake and I paid the price, not just me, but my family, my friends, and all the constituents who believed in me,” he said. “I paid the price pretty hard and I apologize for that. But I wanted to run again because I want to help people and I want to work hard for Ward 8.”

Wednesday also saw Aldermanic incumbents Jim Roy (Ward 4), Barbara Shaw (Ward 9) and challenger Jamie Brassill (Ward 12). The only incumbents who have not yet filed for re-election are Keith Hirschmann (Ward 12) and Joseph Kelly Levasseur (At-Large).

For the Board of School Committee (BOSC), Wednesday saw incumbent Karen Soule (Ward 3) file for re-election. Only Ward 6 remains without a BOSC candidate so far.

Citywide Seats

Mayor

Alderman At-Large

*- Pending decision by the Board of Registrars on July 21 regarding Harris’ voter registration.

Board of School Committee At-Large

Peter Argeropoulos (7/12/21)

Jim O’Connell (7/15/21)

Stephen Focht (7/20/21)

Ward 1

Alderman

Kevin Cavanaugh (7/19/21)

Board of School Committee

Julie Turner (7/15/21)

Moderator

Sharyn Kelley (7/21/21)

Clerk

Aaron Losier (7/21/21)

Selectmen

Jim Townsend (7/13/21)

Paul Allard (7/16/21)

Michael O. Goonan (7/19/21)

Judy DiBurro Vitale (7/21/21)

Tracey Ecklund (7/21/21)

Ward 2

Alderman

Will Stewart (7/15/21)

Board of School Committee

Sean Parr (7/12/21)

Kathleen Kelley Arnold (7/15/21)

Moderator

Nicole Marshall (7/13/21)

Clerk

Ryan Richman (7/21/21)

Selectmen

Elena Whitfield (7/13/21)

Tyler Chase (7/14/21)

Ronald B. Rose (7/14/21)

Junior Munzimi (7/16/21)

WARD 3

Alderman

Pat Long (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Karen Soule (7/21/21)

Selectmen

Glenn R.J. Ouellette (7/13/21)

Michael Soule (7/21/21)

Ward 4

Alderman

Nicole Klein-Knight (7/12/21)

Christine Fajardo (7/12/21)

Frank Negus Staples (7/16/21)

Jim Roy (7/21/21)

Board of School Committee

Leslie Want (7/12/21)

Mark J. Flanders (7/16/21)

Moderator

Stephen N. Mathieu (7/21/21)

Jason Termini (7/21/21)

Clerk

Jean Mathieu (7/21/21)

Selectmen

Thierry Lakutu (7/12/21)

Dede Conway (7/13/21)

Joseph P. Wade (7/21/21)

Marcella Termini (7/21/21)

Ward 5

Alderman

Leslee Petersen (7/13/21)

Tony Sapienza (7/20/21)

Board of School Committee

Jeremy Dobson (7/15/21)

Moderator

Jennifer Farmer (7/14/21)

Selectmen

Darryl W. Perry (7/13/21)

Deidre Christiansen (7/19/21)

Ward 6

Alderman

Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov (7/12/21)

Daniel Wisniewski (7/15/21)

Moderator

Louise Gosselin (7/16/21)

Clerk

Nicole Cobb (7/16/21)

Selectmen

Roger Gosselin (7/16/21)

Susan C. Lord (7/16/21)

Donald R. Provencher (7/16/21)

Ward 7

Alderman

Ross Terrio (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Christopher Potter (7/13/21)

Brian D. Cole (7/14/21)

Selectmen

Mary C. Freitas (7/19/21)

Ward 8

Alderman

Sean Sargent (7/16/21)

Tommy Katsiantonis (7/21/21)

Alderman (Special Election)

Sean Sargent (7/16/21)

Tommy Katsiantonis (7/21/21)

Board of School Committee

Peter Perich (7/20/21)

Moderator

Jim Gaudet (7/15/21)

Clerk

Lisa Johnston (7/15/21)

Selectman

Angel Brisson (7/12/21)

Macy McNair (7/12/21)

Ward 9

Alderman

Robert Kliskey (7/12/21)

Barbara Shaw (7/21/21)

Board of School Committee

Ben Dion (7/12/21)

Moderator

Gloria Pilotte (7/16/21)

Clerk

Brian McCoy (7/12/21)

Selectman

Joan Sullivan Flurey (7/12/21)

Maurice L. Pilotte (7/16/21)

Ward 10

Alderman

Bill Barry (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Moderator

Christopher Messier (7/12/21)

Clerk

Heidi Hamer (7/12/21)

Selectman

Jane LaPerle (7/12/21)

Donna McQuade (7/12/21)

Marie L. King (7/15/21)

Ward 11

Alderman

Normand Gamache (7/12/21)

Andre Rosa (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Brittany LeClear-Ping (7/12/21)

Nicole Leapley (7/15/21)

Moderator

Lisa Ouellette (7/16/21)

Selectmen

Lucille Forest (7/16/21)

Pauline Janelle (7/20/21)

Ward 12

Alderman

Erin Kelly (7/12/21)

Jamie Brassill (7/21/21)

Board of School Committee

Kenneth Roy (7/12/21)

Moderator

Verna Perry-Beliveau (7/21/21)

Clerk

Deborah Coyne (7/21/21)

