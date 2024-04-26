Autopsy scheduled for victim of April 25 fire

MANCHESTER, NH – Fire and police officials have confirmed that a person injured in a fire late Thursday night has died.

New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Fire Chief Ryan Cashin, and Police Chief Allen Aldenberg issued the following joint statement on Friday morning:

Initial reports came in about a fire involving several rear porches at an apartment complex at 245 Village Circle Way. Manchester firefighters began their fire attack on the exterior of the apartment building while additional firefighters entered the building to evacuate the remaining residents. A victim was located and removed from the building. He received lifesaving efforts by members of the AMR ambulance service. Upon reaching the hospital, the male victim was pronounced dead.

Positive identification of the victim and cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy that will take place at the NH State Medical Examiner’s Office in Concord, NH, on April 26.

The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is active and ongoing by members of the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Manchester Fire and Police Departments.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.

State Fire Marshal Toomey would like to remind all citizens of the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home. In the event of an alarm activation or visible smoke or fire, immediately exit your home and call 9-1-1. Keep exits clear and accessible at all times and have a home fire escape plan. If you have any questions about fire safety in your home, please contact your local fire department or the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office.