Campaign Update: Mayor Craig files for re-election

It’s Day 6 of the filing period for the 2021 Municipal Election, here’s a recap of what went down along with a list of who has signed up overall so far.

Incumbent Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig officially filed for re-election today in front of crowd of supporters, submitting several hundred signed petitions in the City Clerk’s Office.

In a statement released shortly after filing, Craig said she hopes to continue to tackle issues facing the community over the next two years regarding schools, safer neighborhoods and growing the economy in ensuring the city comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic stronger than it was before.

“It’s such an exciting day, it’s great to be here with my family and supporters and be running officially for re-election,” she said. “We have already started knocking doors, making phone calls and it’s what we’ll continue to do until the election. It’s nice to be coming out of COVID and have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with residents of the city and we’re taking every opportunity to do so. It’s great to hear their feedback, their thoughts and I appreciate their candid feedback.”

Craig is the 48th Mayor of Manchester and the first female mayor of the city, first elected in 2017. Prior to that, she served on the Board of School Committee starting in 2008, followed by six terms as an Alderman.

Craig’s opponents were also busy, with 2019 mayoral runner-up Victoria Sullivan issuing a statement that she has filed a right-to-know request regarding the reasoning of the American Rescue Plan funding did not go through a normal committee process, also criticizing that a response could take up to 90 days, which is the maximum amount of time any documents relating to a right-to-know request must be preserved under state law.

“My concern is simple: this is a large sum of one-time money that is being dictated and directed with little oversight and even less transparency. This big government move might be successful for Mayor Craig’s election year earned media play, but in the end, it may end up hurting the very taxpayers and residents for which the dollars were intended,” said Sullivan. “I urge the Board of Mayor and Alderman to open this process up for more public input and to return to a more transparent one. Furthermore, I request that the Mayor and Board of Alderman call for four public input sessions in order to better hear from our local residents and businesses on their thoughts and needs in order to utilize these funds appropriately.”

During the meeting where the American Rescue Plan funding was first approved, Craig explained that the deliberation process should go before the full Board of Mayor and Aldermen rather than a portion of the board given the magnitude of the money coming to the city.

Mayoral Candidate Rich Girard also released several new endorsements over the weekend and Monday, citing the support of Alderman Jim Roy (Ward 4), former Alderman Tim Reiniger (Ward 3), former Board of School Committee member Joe Briggs (Ward 2) and former State Representative Kathy Souza (R-Wards 4,5,6,7)

Additionally, he announced the endorsements of of Concerned Taxpayers of Manchester Chairman Jim Gaudet, Coalition of New Hampshire Taxpayers Chairman Ed Naile, former Manchester GOP Chairman Jerry Thibodeau and former Manchester GOP Chairman Jeff Frost.

Down the ticket, in Ward 1, the last ward without an Aldermanic candidate, incumbent Kevin Cavanaugh file for re-election on Monday.

Like Craig, Cavanaugh said he is excited to knock on doors and talk to residents, something he could not do last year in his re-election campaign for the New Hampshire State Senate.

“I was looking forward to doing (campaigning), it’s just an honor to serve the people of the city and Ward 1. I’ve always stood for public education and public safety and I look forward to standing with Mayor Craig in the future to keep the city going forward,” he said.

Although Ward 1 has a different character than some other wards in the city, Cavanaugh said it faces the same problems seen elsewhere in Manchester.

“Ward 1 is not its own island, the things we deal with are things the rest of the city deals with whether its public services, homelessness, trash pickup. Just like every other ward in the city, we’re also dealing with these problems,” he said.

Citywide Seats

Mayor

Alderman At-Large

*- Pending decision by the Board of Registrars on July 21 regarding Harris’ voter registration.

Board of School Committee At-Large

Peter Argeropoulos (7/12/21)

Jim O’Connell (7/15/21)

Ward 1

Alderman

Kevin Cavanaugh (7/19/21)

Board of School Committee

Julie Turner (7/15/21)

Selectmen

Jim Townsend (7/13/21)

Paul Allard (7/16/21)

Michael O. Goonan (7/19/21)

Ward 2

Alderman

Will Stewart (7/15/21)

Board of School Committee

Sean Parr (7/12/21)

Kathleen Kelley Arnold (7/15/21)

Moderator

Nicole Marshall (7/13/21)

Selectmen

Elena Whitfield (7/13/21)

Tyler Chase (7/14/21)

Ronald B. Rose (7/14/21)

Junior Munzimi (7/16/21)

WARD 3

Alderman

Pat Long (7/12/21)

Selectmen

Glenn R.J. Ouellette (7/13/21)

Ward 4

Alderman

Nicole Klein-Knight (7/12/21)

Christine Fajardo (7/12/21)

Frank Negus Staples (7/16/21)

Board of School Committee

Leslie Want (7/12/21)

Mark J. Flanders (7/16/21)

Selectmen

Thierry Lakutu (7/12/21)

Dede Conway (7/13/21)

Ward 5

Alderman

Leslee Petersen (7/13/21)

Board of School Committee

Jeremy Dobson (7/15/21)

Moderator

Jennifer Farmer (7/14/21)

Selectmen

Darryl W. Perry (7/13/21)

Ward 6

Alderman

Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov (7/12/21)

Daniel Wisniewski (7/15/21)

Moderator

Louise Gosselin (7/16/21)

Clerk

Nicole Cobb (7/16/21)

Selectmen

Roger Gosselin (7/16/21)

Susan C. Lord (7/16/21)

Donald R. Provencher (7/16/21)

Ward 7

Alderman

Ross Terrio (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Christopher Potter (7/13/21)

Brian D. Cole (7/14/21)

Selectmen

Mary C. Freitas (7/19/21)

Ward 8

Alderman

Sean Sargent (7/16/21)

Alderman (Special Election)

Sean Sargent (7/16/21)

Moderator

Jim Gaudet (7/15/21)

Clerk

Lisa Johnston (7/15/21)

Selectman

Angel Brisson (7/12/21)

Macy McNair (7/12/21)

Ward 9

Alderman

Robert Kliskey (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Ben Dion (7/12/21)

Moderator

Gloria Pilotte (7/16/21)

Clerk

Brian McCoy (7/12/21)

Selectman

Joan Sullivan Flurey (7/12/21)

Maurice L. Pilotte (7/16/21)

Ward 10

Alderman

Bill Barry (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Moderator

Christopher Messier (7/12/21)

Clerk

Heidi Hamer (7/12/21)

Selectman

Jane LaPerle (7/12/21)

Donna McQuade (7/12/21)

Marie L. King (7/15/21)

Ward 11

Alderman

Normand Gamache (7/12/21)

Andre Rosa (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Brittany LeClear-Ping (7/12/21)

Nicole Leapley (7/15/21)

Moderator

Lisa Ouellette (7/16/21)

Selectmen

Lucille Forest (7/16/21)

Ward 12

Alderman

Board of School Committee

Kenneth Roy (7/12/21)

Previous day filing recaps