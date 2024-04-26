May 1: Join the Ballots & Brews community discussion on money in politics and other policy issues

MANCHESTER, NH – On Wednesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. join Open Democracy for our Ballots and Brews event at the Barcode Lounge & Grill in Manchester for an approachable introduction to voters’ rights and civic engagement, the importance of campaign finance and redistricting reforms for passing policies that cater to the needs of the people, and the many different ways you can get involved.

Our program will begin with half an hour of mingling and building connections with fellow young professionals. Then, we will settle in for the speaking segment of the night, the mock debate with our fantastic panel of speakers. Finally, we will wind down the night with further networking and tables with our speakers where you can ask them more about their topics of expertise.

“The current influence of money in politics threatens our democracy. Wealthy donors have the resources to heavily impact political decisions, creating an imbalance that perpetuates systemic inequalities and prevents inclusion. The dangerous ties between money in politics and the inequality issues we face today are undeniable.” Ophelia Burnett, Democracy Organizer with Open Democracy states.

WHO:

Speakers: Ophelia Burnett, Program Associate with American Friends Service Committee (AFSC) and Democracy Organizer with Open Democracy; Kathryn Langille, Open Democracy Action’s Public Policy Fellow; Sam Cassin, High School Voter Registration Coordinator with Open Democracy; David Andrews, Data Analyst with Redistricting Data Hub.

WHAT: Speaking and Networking Program

WHERE: BarCode Lounge and Grill, 1055 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101.

WHEN: The event will begin May 1st at 6 p.m.