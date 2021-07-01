Former Fire Chief Dan Goonan announces At-Large Alderman run

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday morning, former Manchester Fire Department Chief Dan Goonan announced that he will be running for one of the two At-Large Alderman seats this fall.

Goonan started his tenure with the Manchester Fire Department in 1984 and retired in April. Goonan has also served on the Auburn Police Department since 1993, where he is now a sergeant.

“I spent the last 20 years working with city leadership to help improve Manchester’s public services. What I learned from that time is we need real change in our Aldermanic Board. Some individuals have spent decades on the board, and it’s time for change. Instead of allowing politics get in the way of fixing problems, I intend to bring political civility and common sense to the Board of Aldermen so we can spend our time working together for a better Manchester.”

Added Goonan, “I love Manchester and I know how much potential we have. To sit on the sidelines would be a disservice to the people I have helped protect in my over 36 year career as a firefighter and law enforcement officer.”

“Just like responding to an emergency call, I know we must face our problems together. There is so much more work to do to help stem our drug and mental health epidemic, find a solution for those experiencing homelessness, grow our tax base, expand housing resources, and restore faith in our government. It is my goal to present a new and fresh vision for our city and make sure that we explore every solution to our problems and not just the ones that might be politically popular. I am excited to be running and asking the citizens of Manchester for their vote in September.”

He joins June Trisciani in the race.

The current Aldermen At-Large, Dan O’Neil and Joseph Kelly Levasseur, have not yet released a statement on whether they will run for re-election.