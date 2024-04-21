Letters: Jon Kiper is the governor NH needs

O P I N I O N

LETTERS

Jon Kiper is the epitome of the everyday blue-collar worker. He deeply understands the intricacies of our communities and the importance of effective zoning laws. His approachable style of leadership—far removed from the typical political maneuvering—combined with his passion for community betterment is what distinguishes Jon among other candidates for governor. Jon holds a genuine interest in the welfare of New Hampshire, and I believe that he is the ideal candidate.

Recently, I had the opportunity to sit down with Jon and a number of other local leaders at his own restaurant in Newmarket. Over burgers and fries, we engaged in a refreshingly sincere discussion about the future of New Hampshire—in particular, the housing crisis—and together we explored tangible solutions to enhance our state. It’s community gatherings like these that can restore faith in NH politics.

Jon’s commitment to understanding and addressing the needs of our community, coupled with his hands-on leadership, convinces me that he is the governor NH needs. I respect all of the Democrats running for governor, however, this is not just about politics. For me, this is about making real, positive change for our communities and incorporating a 21st-century problem-solving strategy. I wholeheartedly endorse Jon Kiper for governor, and I am confident in his ability to lead NH toward a brighter, more productive future.

Cairnie Pokorney

Derry, NH

Cairnie Pokorney is a member of the Derry School Board. He serves on the 21st Century Learning Committee as well as the Policy Committee, Special Education Committee, and several others. Cairnie has worked as a community organizer for progressive change, and has worked on more than ten campaigns throughout New Hampshire. Additionally, Cairnie has served on the Executive Committee of the New Hampshire Young Democrats, and was selected to be a 2022 Fellow by the New Leaders Council.