Kelley-Arnold says accessibility is a focus in campaign launch announcement

MANCHESTER, N.H. – After filing for re-election on Thursday, Kathleen Kelley-Arnold officially announced the beginning of her campaign for the Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) Ward 2 seat by encouraging Manchester residents to reach out to her with their thoughts.

“People in our community know me and know they can always reach out to discuss issues or concerns,” she said, adding that the best way to reach her is by calling 603-661-9445.

Kelley-Arnold is the longest serving member of the current BOSC. She served as an At-Large member from 2002 to 2012 and Alderman Will Stewart nominated Kelley-Arnold to fill a vacancy in 2019, prior to her re-election to a full term in the Ward 2 slow later that year.

She currently serves as the chair of the BOSC’s Teaching and Learning Committee.

“The greatest challenge we face right now relates to increasing opportunities for district students and families as we continue recovery from the pandemic. I’m proud of the work the board has done on behalf of district students despite unprecedented challenges,” she said.

A fourth-generation Manchester resident, she owns and operates Richard E. Kelley Insurance Agency on Elm Street. She is the mother of two children and is married to Patrick Arnold, who served as Ward 12 Alderman in Manchester from 2009 to 2014.