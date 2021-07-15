Campaign Filing Update: Several BOSC incumbents file on Thursday

It’s Day 4 of the filing period for the 2021 Municipal Election, here’s a recap of what went down along with a list of who has signed up overall so far.

Today saw incumbent Board of School Committee Members Jim O’Connell (At-Large), Julie Turner (Ward 1), Kathleen Kelly-Arnold (Ward 2), Jeremy Dobson (Ward 5) and Dr. Nicole Leapley (Ward 11) sign up for re-election as well as incumbent Alderman Will Stewart (Ward 2) and Aldermanic Challenger Dan Wisniewski (Ward 6).

O’Connell, Kelly-Arnold, Dobson and Leapley all applied around 2 p.m., but said it was done as a show of moral support to each other rather than any electoral alliance.

Leapley told Manchester Ink said she felt less nervous filing for what would be her second term and hopes the election can focus on the needs of students rather than issues such as opposition to Critical Race Theory, which she sees as something advocated by

“I think a lot of times people get wrapped up an issue, a theoretical issue, and they talk about the issue and Sometimes we have to step back and ask what does that mean for kids in the classroom?” said Leapley. “Does it support teachers? Does it support kids? It doesn’t always translate, right? Translating from theory into practice is what we always need to do.”

O’Connell said he is looking forward to the challenge of the campaign wants to continue speaking to everyone that wants to speak to him just as he has tried to do during his first term, whether they agree with him or not.

“I engage with others because I want to learn what I don’t know and they do or how they arrived at a different conclusion (than myself),” he said. “I work hard at that 52 weeks a year.”

Regarding Critical Race Theory, O’Connell says that it is something that has not been discussed in the Manchester Board of School Committee or Manchester School District,

“It’s a big topic in the United States and a big topic in Manchester,” he said. “I regret that it’s been pushed as a divisive issue because we need to talk about how we can give every kid the respect and resources they need,” he said.

O’Connell says he doesn’t know Peter Argeropoulos, but has a good opinion of him what little he knows about him and is open to potentially running as a ticket with Ageropoulos.

Citywide Seats

Mayor

Alderman at Large

*- Pending decision by the Board of Registrars on July 21 regarding Harris’ voter registration.

Board of School Committee at-large

Peter Argeropoulos (7/12/21)

Jim O’Connell (7/15/21)

Ward 1

Board of School Committee

Julie Turner (7/15/21)

Selectmen

Jim Townsend (7/13/21)

Ward 2

Alderman

Will Stewart (7/15/21)

Board of School Committee

Sean Parr (7/12/21)

Kathleen Kelley Arnold (7/15/21)

Moderator

Nicole Marshall (7/13/21)

Selectmen

Elena Whitfield (7/13/21)

Tyler Chase (7/14/21)

Ronald B. Rose (7/14/21)

WARD 3

Alderman

Pat Long (7/12/21)

Selectmen

Glenn R.J. Ouellette (7/13/21)

Ward 4

Alderman

Nicole Klein-Knight (7/12/21)

Christine Fajardo (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Leslie Want (7/12/21)

Selectmen

Thierry Lakutu (7/12/21)

Dede Conway (7/13/21)

Ward 5

Alderman

Leslee Petersen (7/13/21)

Board of School Committee

Jeremy Dobson (7/15/21)

Moderator

Jennifer Farmer (7/14/21)

Selectmen

Darryl W. Perry (7/13/21)

Ward 6

Alderman

Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov (7/12/21)

Daniel Wisniewski (7/15/21)

Ward 7

Alderman

Ross Terrio (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Christopher Potter (7/13/21)

Brian D. Cole (7/14/21)

Ward 8

Moderator

Jim Gaudet (7/15/21)

Clerk

Lisa Johnston (7/15/21)

Selectman

Angel Brisson (7/12/21)

Macy McNair (7/12/21)

Ward 9

Alderman

Robert Kliskey (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Ben Dion (7/12/21)

Clerk

Brian McCoy (7/12/21)

Selectman

Joan Sullivan Flurey (7/12/21)

Ward 10

Alderman

Bill Barry (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Moderator

Christopher Messier (7/12/21)

Clerk

Heidi Hamer (7/12/21)

Selectman

Jane LaPerle (7/12/21)

Donna McQuade (7/12/21)

Marie L. King (7/15/21)

Ward 11

Alderman

Normand Gamache (7/12/21)

Andre Rosa (7/12/21)

Board of School Committee

Brittany LeClear-Ping (7/12/21)

Nicole Leapley (7/15/21)

Ward 12

Alderman

Board of School Committee

Kenneth Roy (7/12/21)

