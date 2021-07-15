Campaign Filing Update: Several BOSC incumbents file on Thursday

It’s Day 4 of the filing period for the 2021 Municipal Election, here’s a recap of what went down along with a list of who has signed up overall so far.
Today saw incumbent Board of School Committee Members Jim O’Connell (At-Large), Julie Turner (Ward 1), Kathleen Kelly-Arnold (Ward 2), Jeremy Dobson (Ward 5) and Dr. Nicole Leapley (Ward 11) sign up for re-election as well as incumbent Alderman Will Stewart (Ward 2) and Aldermanic Challenger Dan Wisniewski (Ward 6).
O’Connell, Kelly-Arnold, Dobson and Leapley all applied around 2 p.m., but said it was done as a show of moral support to each other rather than any electoral alliance.
Leapley told Manchester Ink said she felt less nervous filing for what would be her second term and hopes the election can focus on the needs of students rather than issues such as opposition to Critical Race Theory, which she sees as something advocated by
“I think a lot of times people get wrapped up an issue, a theoretical issue, and they talk about the issue and Sometimes we have to step back and ask what does that mean for kids in the classroom?” said Leapley. “Does it support teachers? Does it support kids? It doesn’t always translate, right? Translating from theory into practice is what we always need to do.”
O’Connell said he is looking forward to the challenge of the campaign wants to continue speaking to everyone that wants to speak to him just as he has tried to do during his first term, whether they agree with him or not.
“I engage with others because I want to learn what I don’t know and they do or how they arrived at a different conclusion (than myself),” he said. “I work hard at that 52 weeks a year.”
Regarding Critical Race Theory, O’Connell says that it is something that has not been discussed in the Manchester Board of School Committee or Manchester School District,
“It’s a big topic in the United States and a big topic in Manchester,” he said. “I regret that it’s been pushed as a divisive issue because we need to talk about how we can give every kid the respect and resources they need,” he said.
O’Connell says he doesn’t know Peter Argeropoulos, but has a good opinion of him what little he knows about him and is open to potentially running as a ticket with Ageropoulos.
Citywide Seats
Mayor
Alderman at Large
- June Trisciani (7/12/21)
- Elizabeth Moreau (7/12/21)
- Daniel O’Neil (7/13/21)
- Anthony Harris* (7/12/21)
*- Pending decision by the Board of Registrars on July 21 regarding Harris’ voter registration.
Board of School Committee at-large
- Peter Argeropoulos (7/12/21)
- Jim O’Connell (7/15/21)
Ward 1
Board of School Committee
- Julie Turner (7/15/21)
Selectmen
- Jim Townsend (7/13/21)
Ward 2
Alderman
- Will Stewart (7/15/21)
Board of School Committee
- Sean Parr (7/12/21)
- Kathleen Kelley Arnold (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Nicole Marshall (7/13/21)
Selectmen
- Elena Whitfield (7/13/21)
- Tyler Chase (7/14/21)
- Ronald B. Rose (7/14/21)
WARD 3
Alderman
- Pat Long (7/12/21)
Selectmen
- Glenn R.J. Ouellette (7/13/21)
Ward 4
Alderman
- Nicole Klein-Knight (7/12/21)
- Christine Fajardo (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Leslie Want (7/12/21)
Selectmen
- Thierry Lakutu (7/12/21)
- Dede Conway (7/13/21)
Ward 5
Alderman
- Leslee Petersen (7/13/21)
Board of School Committee
- Jeremy Dobson (7/15/21)
Moderator
- Jennifer Farmer (7/14/21)
Selectmen
- Darryl W. Perry (7/13/21)
Ward 6
Alderman
- Sebastian “Seb” Sharonov (7/12/21)
- Daniel Wisniewski (7/15/21)
Ward 7
Alderman
- Ross Terrio (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Christopher Potter (7/13/21)
- Brian D. Cole (7/14/21)
Ward 8
Moderator
- Jim Gaudet (7/15/21)
Clerk
- Lisa Johnston (7/15/21)
Selectman
- Angel Brisson (7/12/21)
- Macy McNair (7/12/21)
Ward 9
Alderman
- Robert Kliskey (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Ben Dion (7/12/21)
Clerk
- Brian McCoy (7/12/21)
Selectman
- Joan Sullivan Flurey (7/12/21)
Ward 10
Alderman
- Bill Barry (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Gary Hamer (7/13/21)
Moderator
- Christopher Messier (7/12/21)
Clerk
- Heidi Hamer (7/12/21)
Selectman
- Jane LaPerle (7/12/21)
- Donna McQuade (7/12/21)
- Marie L. King (7/15/21)
Ward 11
Alderman
- Normand Gamache (7/12/21)
- Andre Rosa (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Brittany LeClear-Ping (7/12/21)
- Nicole Leapley (7/15/21)
Ward 12
Alderman
- Erin Kelly (7/12/21)
Board of School Committee
- Kenneth Roy (7/12/21)