Kelly announces candidacy in Ward 12

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Saturday, Erin Kelly announced that she will be running for Ward 12’s seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA).

Kelly serves as the Director of Homeless Youth and Adult Services for Waypoint and has worked in homeless youth services for almost 13 years.

Additionally, she hopes that as an openly lesbian woman that if elected to the BMA she can add greater representation of the city’s demographic makeup to the board.

“We are currently at a crossroads in Manchester and we need collaborative, transparent and diverse community leaders to ensure that we evolve in the most beneficial direction,” she said. “I see potential and I want to be part of developing that here in Manchester.”

More information on Kelly is available on her Facebook page and website.