Harrises named as new assistant principal at Memorial High School

MANCHESTER – On Thursday, Manchester School District announced that Jennifer Harrises, a longtime district employee, was chosen to be the next assistant principal of student services at Memorial High School.

Harrises was raised in the Queen City and has worked for Manchester School District for 18 years, most recently as assistant principal at Wilson Elementary School. She began her career as a paraprofessional at Smyth Road Elementary, where she discovered her passion for special education. She became a special education teacher, working at the Middle School at Parkside for 8 years before serving as special education coordinator position for middle and high schools.

“I am so excited for this new position and the opportunity to support and grow in the Memorial community,” Harrises said. “I’m eager to get to work as part of the exceptional team at Memorial to continue to support our students and families.”

Harrises replaces Mary-Jo Bourque, who retired from that position at the end of the school year. The school district is currently seeking applications for Harrises’ former position, assistant principal at Wilson Elementary. This and all other open positions are posted online at https://www.applitrack.com/mansd/onlineapp/.