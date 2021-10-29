WATCH: BOSC Candidates answer your questions

On Thursday, Oct. 28, the four At-Large Candidates for Board of School Committee sat down with Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia to answer questions from you, the readers of Manchester Ink Link. you can check out the video below.

Here’s a list of our debates/Q&As so far as well as our upcoming events during the last week before Election Day. If you’d like to add your question for the candidates, click here.

Pre-Primary Day Events



Post-Primary Day Events



Upcoming Events