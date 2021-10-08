Manchester Ink Link wants your questions for the 2021 General Election Candidates

After our series of debates during the primaries of this year’s municipal election, Manchester Ink Link is now looking to host a series of debates among the General Election candidates for the various offices on the ballot this year.

Candidates for Ward 9’s Board of School Committee race will engage in a debate on Monday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. on the Manchester Ink Link Facebook page with discussions on other debates still in the works.

As always, our debates are fueled by questions from our readers and we’re looking for a new set of questions from all of you for this set of new debates. If you’d like to act questions directly to the candidates, fill out the form below. If there are any candidates interested in a debate that have not yet heard from us, please e-mail andy@manchesterinklink.com