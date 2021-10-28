Friday’s weather: Mostly sunny today, with a high of 55

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thursday’s Weather

High pressure will allow for quiet weather today before our next storm system begins to approach from the south tomorrow.

Weather Alert

A period of heavy rainfall is expected tomorrow and tomorrow night with amounts around 1.5″. Urban and poor drainage flooding is possible, especially where leaves clog storm drains.

5-Day Outlook Oct. 28 – Nov. 1