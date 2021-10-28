Friday’s weather: Mostly sunny today, with a high of 55

Thursday’s Weather
High pressure will allow for quiet weather today before our next storm system begins to approach from the south tomorrow.
Weather Alert
A period of heavy rainfall is expected tomorrow and tomorrow night with amounts around 1.5″. Urban and poor drainage flooding is possible, especially where leaves clog storm drains.
5-Day Outlook Oct. 28 – Nov. 1
Today: Mostly sunny High 55 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clouding up Low 46 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Rainy (1.5″) & windy High 58 Winds: ENE 10-15+ mph
Saturday night: Cloudy & mild with periods of showers Low 51 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Halloween: Mostly cloudy & warmer with a spot shower High 64 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Clearing Low 47 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Monday (November 1): Mostly sunny & nice High 63 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear Low 40 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny High 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
November starting out nice with above normal temperatures. Normal highs for the start of November are in the mid 50s.
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: .Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!