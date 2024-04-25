City man found guilty of 14 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images

MANCHESTER, NH – Joseph Baio of Manchester, was found guilty of 14 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images in the Hillsborough County Superior Court – Northern District.

The jury convicted the defendant after a two-day trial where testimony established that he downloaded child sexual abuse material over the course of three months. The images depicted pre-teen children engaging in sexually explicit conduct as well as posing in sexually suggestive ways.

The defendant is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Monday, July 8, 2024.

“Our office is dedicated to eradicating exploitation of our children” said County Attorney John J. Coughlin. County Attorney Coughlin went on to say, “This prosecution is an example once again of the exemplary work of the attorneys of the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Special Victims Unit in coordination with our law enforcement partners, in an ongoing effort to bring sexual predators to justice and protect our community from predatory violence.”

Ryan C. Dill and Alexander G. Gatzoulis from the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Special Victims Unit represented the State. Attorneys Dill and Gatzoulis commended the investigative work of the Manchester Police Department as well as the work of the Department’s Cybercrime Unit.

The verdict would not have been possible without the dedicated work of Detective Christopher Abele of the Manchester Police Department, as well Victim Advocate Heather Morgan and Eva Reardon, who provided technological support to Attorneys Dill and Gatzoulis, both of the County Attorney’s Office.

Information provided by Hillsborough County Attorney’s office.