Watch: Victoria Sullivan sits down for Ink Link “One Person Debate”

Tuesday, September 14, 2021Andrew SylviaCity Hall, Elections, Government, News0

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Manchester Ink Link Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia met with 2021 Manchester Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan at the Manchester Public Television Studios for a “One Person Debate” Q&A (see above) following the “Ink Link Debate Style” initially established earlier this year with the Ward 6 Special Election Debate.

