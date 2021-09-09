Primary primer: Candidates for Alderman At-Large field your questions

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – On Wednesday three Alderman At-Large candidates came together to field questions submitted to Manchester Ink Link by our readers. You can watch the full session below.

Incumbent Alderman At-Large Dan O’Neil, Winter Trabex (on the ballot under her legal name, Mark Dennis) and Mary Ngwanda Georges were asked about everything from education and affordable housing to public safety and the city’s homeless crisis.

Dan Goonan, who was originally invited to participate with this second group of candidates, was unable to attend. Round 1 of Alderman-at-large candidates took place Sept. 1. You can review that session here.

Brush up on all the candidates with our 2021 Municipal Election Voters Guide.