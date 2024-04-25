Comeback stifled in windy Wednesday loss

MANCHESTER, NH – Despite outhitting their opponent 11 to seven, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-9) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-9) Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium, 7-6. The Fisher Cats trailed 7-2 after a six-run surge from Binghamton in the top of the seventh. The Cats had the tying run at third in the bottom of the ninth with two outs but couldn’t convert.

Riley Tirotta knocked his first Double-A home run of the season in his first game with the Fisher Cats after being activated on New Hampshire’s roster on Tuesday.

Fisher Cats designated hitter Phil Clarke powered New Hampshire’s offense with a 3-for-4 night behind a pair of doubles and an RBI. Tirotta, along with left fielder Gabriel Martinez, finished with two hits.

Right-hander Michael Dominguez struck out three batters and walked two in his five innings, his second consecutive five-inning start. Reliever Alejandro Melean (L, 2-1) surrendered six runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Relievers Ian Churchill and Eric Pardinho held the Rumble Ponies scoreless through the final 2 1/3 innings.

Binghamton reliever Junior Santos (W, 2-0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings in relief of RHP Troy Miller, who gave up two runs on seven hits.

New Hampshire and Binghamton continue their six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium on Thursday, April 25. Fisher Cats RHP Devereaux Harrison (0-2, 12.19 ERA) makes his third appearance of the year as he opposed Rumble Ponies RHP Tyler Stuart (0-0, 4.66 ERA) with a 6:35 PM EDT start time.