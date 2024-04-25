Saint Anselm monastic community electing new abbot

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – A significant moment in the life of the Saint Anselm monastic community will take place April 29-30, when monks who have professed solemn vows will elect the next abbot.

In May, Abbot Mark Cooper, O.S.B. ’71, chancellor of Saint Anselm College, will reach the age of 75. Following the Constitution of the American-Cassinese Congregation of Benedictine monasteries, Abbot Mark has submitted his resignation, effective April 30.

Fr. Mark was selected by his confreres in June 2012 to become the fifth abbot of Saint Anselm Abbey, following Abbot Matthew Leavy, O.S.B. who had been abbot for the previous 27 years. Prior to his election, Abbot Mark managed the Abbey’s and college’s finances for 33 years and was set to retire as treasurer and vice president of financial affairs.

The Benedictine Abbot President, Jonathan Licari, O.S.B., will oversee the abbatial election. Fr. Francis McCarty, O.S.B. ’10, a member of the Saint Anselm Abbey community, will serve as election secretary. To become abbot, a monk must be in solemn vows for seven years and be at least 30 years of age.

All members of the Abbey Corporation will gather on April 29 for a nomination of candidates and evaluation process. This includes members who are serving or studying away from Saint Anselm; these monks have returned for the election.

On April 30 at 9:30 a.m., members will seek to elect an abbot. Once the election is completed, the bells of Alumni Hall will ring for an extended period of time to signal an abbot has been chosen. Students, faculty and staff will be invited to gather in the Abbey Church to witness a procession of the monastic members, with the newly elected abbot the last monk to enter the church.