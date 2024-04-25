Big changes bubbling at Bert’s

BREWERY SCENE

by Jeff Rogers

If you’re like me, you have heard about some of these changes, but forgotten them as your brain is flooded with the many minutiae of daily life. But eventually, I got my priorities straight and realized I needed to try more West Coast IPAs. The solution? Stop in at Bert’s Beer & Wine and ask their knowledgeable staff. Obviously!

As is often the case, the knowledgeable staff on that day was the owner, Brian Dobson. What’s really incredible is that, as of this coming July, Brian will have owned Bert’s for two years. When Brian bought Bert’s Better Beers, he did rechristen it to Bert’s Beer & Wine, to signal a broadening of their retail horizons. And while the addition of wine was welcome, it seemed to have little impact on their large selection of beers.

So I asked Brian for some recommendations of west coast IPAs and he came up with a couple.

First was Canyonlands from Phase Three Brewing in Lake Zurich, IL – about 45 miles northwest of Chicago, a half hour from the Canadian border. Hopped with Amarillo and El Dorado hops, Canyonlands had an indefinite hint of citrus to the flavor and feel. A very comfortable beer.

Next was Suzanne from The Drowned Lands brewing in Warwick, NY – about 65 miles northwest from NYC, and about 15 minutes above the New Jersey border. Suzanne is hopped with Comet, Cascade, Amarillo and Citra – again producing a dry and citrusy taste and feel, with a little more undefinable texture than Canyonlands. Maybe a hint of orange juice.

Both beers were quite good, not super hoppy, and more pleasing to my palate than the NEIPAs that typically just carry too much dankness for me.

Then there was the unexpected discovery, the unheard-of label that caught my eye.

From regional fave Jack’s Abbey in Framingham, (love their Blood Orange Wheat) something called “Lavenade.” What the heck is that? Pause, scan label. Oh, lemonade plus lavender, I get it. I have to admit that my unsophisticated backwoods palate had never heard of such a combination. I held a can up to Brian and asked what he thought. His verdict: “A little strange but very good.” That was good enough for me. I brought home a single can to try and, indeed, it was quite pleasant. Flavors were mild. Had you given it to me blind and asked me what was in it, I’m not sure I ever would have guessed lavender.

But wait – wasn’t I discussing something else before I got distracted? Beer will do that! Oh yeah, big changes coming to Bert’s. Before I paid for my purchase I asked Brian about the very visible changes, and how things were progressing.

Bert’s is reducing their retail floor space by about half, to make room for a small serving area, which they are calling a Pint Sized Pub. In the opening photo with this article you can see right down the middle of the store, with remaining retail space on the left, and the under-construction serving area on the right. Brian says that if they don’t hit too many bumps in the road, the pub should be open 4 weeks from now, or about at the end of May.

He plans to have eight taps for beer, plus a selection of cans and bottles. He expects that the taps will rotate beers frequently based on popularity and availability. They’ll also serve an assortment of wines, but no hard liquor. He is also hoping to partner with some local food vendors to have some tasty items on the menu. He’s had conversations with Bearded Baker, Seacoast Pretzels, and KC’s Rib Shack.

I am very much looking forward to their opening! Can never have too many places to try delicious beer!

Just The Facts

Bert’s Beer & Wine is located at…

545 Hooksett Rd,

Manchester NH 03106

Phone number: 603-413-5992

Hours:

Sunday — 10a – 5p

Mon-Tue — 12a – 8p

Wed-Sat — 10a – 8p

Website Facebook Instagram Untappd

Map: