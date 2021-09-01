Watch: Candidates for alderman at-large answer your questions

MANCHESTER, NH – With less than three weeks until the municipal primary election. three candidates for Alderman At-Large joined Ink Link Assistant Editor Andrew Sylvia Wednesday night for a virtual Q&A forum, fielding questions submitted by readers on topics of importance to our city.

June Trisciani, Anthony Harris and Elizabeth Ann Moreau took turns answering questions about housing and homelessness, public safety, economics and more. Incumbent Alderman At-Large Joe Levasseur declined the invitation via email Wednesday, saying, “I have decided not to debate and take up any time from the newcomers vying for incumbents seats, but instead to allow the three that are running to have more air time to let people know where they stand on issues. It’s great so many are running for office.”

Four additional candidates – incumbent Dan O’Neil, Dan Goonan, Mark Dennis (Winter Trabex) and Mary Ngwanda Georges have agreed to participate in a similar forum Sept. 8.

Sylvia will pose a series of reader questions to mayoral candidate Rich Girard in a pre-recorded session Sept. 2.

You can watch the two-hour forum above. Also, make sure to study up with our handy Voters Guide, packed with candidate profiles and other vital information.