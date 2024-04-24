The Weekender, April 25-28: Manchester Carnival, Baby Animals, ’90s trivia and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Everybody’s working for the weekend, and it’s sure to be a beautiful one! Check out the list below to get you out and about.

Multi-Day Events

April 24 – 28

April 27 – 28

Spring Craft & Artisan Market, Milford NH – The Spring Craft and Artisan Market will be held at the Hampshire Dome this coming weekend. Take a look at handmade products, antiques, live music, food trucks and more! There’s a $5 entry fee with kids 14 and under are free, check here for more information.

April 27 – May 5

Baby Animals: Heritage Breeds at the Banke, Portsmouth NH – This is a great chance to learn about domestic livestock from the 17th century to present day on coastal New England farms. Unfortunately, petting is not permitted however visitors will get the chance to learn more about heritage breeds, characteristics and more. There will be a handful of demonstrations which are also included in the event ticket. Check here for hours and how to purchase your tickets , this event is rain or shine!

April 26

Spades Tournament, Nashua, NH – In collaboration with Friends of Nashua Community Conversation on Race & Justice, NH Black Women Health Project is hosting a spades tournament on Friday, April 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Soel Sistas in Nashua to raise money for the podcast.

90s Trivia, Londonderry NH – 603 Brewery and Bill Seney are hosting 90s Trivia this Friday starting at 7PM. This is an event which is sure to fill up quickly, so make sure to get there well ahead of time!

April 27

