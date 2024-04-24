April 25-28 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, APRIL 25th

Henry LaLiberte / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Garrett Smith / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Johnny Angel / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Kat Ivy / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Chris Lester / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

D-Comp Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Dave Clark / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

David Corson / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Taylor Hughes / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 26th

Keith Crocker / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Clint Lapointe / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Paul Driscoll / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ian Gallipeau / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Nawlins (Concord) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Patrick Synan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Diamond Special / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Whatsername / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

BJ & Jay / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Garden Grove (Sublime Tribute) / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Chase Clark / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Down A 5 th / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 27th

Doug Farrell / Downtown Winter Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Paul Driscoll / Great North Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Jodee Frawlee / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Bella Perrotta / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Chris Perkins / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Joe Winslow / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Ryan Williamson / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Jimmy’s Right / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Those Guys / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Two Drink Minimum / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Tri Chromes, Mushroom Cloud / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Eric Grant / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Lisa Marie & All Shook Up / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Pop Farmers / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 28th

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Redemption Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Matt Fuller / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Rob & Jody / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

FRIDAY, APRIL 26th

DUELING PIANOS with THE FLYING IVORIES / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Get ready for an unforgettable evening as The Flying Ivories take center stage for our Dueling Pianos Show! These hilarious, talented musicians are so versatile, they can play a wide range of musical styles. Their all-request sing-along performances always sell out, and no two shows are ever the same. www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

ULI JOHN ROTH / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

An evening with Uli Jon Roth and His Band! Uli Jon Roth is a German guitarist who became famous for his work with the hard rock band Scorpions and is one of the earliest contributors to the neoclassical metal genre. He is also the founder of Sky Academy and designer of the Sky Guitar. www.ulijonroth.com

www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

GLITCHES IN REALITY / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / April 26-28 – DIRECT/x

Glitches in Reality features World Champion of Close-up Magic and FISM Grand Prix winner, Simon Coronel, in a show that blends theater and magic into a one-of-a-kind, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Labeled an “Alien of Extraordinary Ability” by the U.S. Government, Simon left his engineering career behind to immigrate from Australia to America. There, Simon spent the next decade of his life honing the techniques that would eventually win him the highest accolade in magic – engineering close-up miracles that focus on the craft, skill, and ingenuity of magic, while still leaving his audience overcome with wonder. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

HEART WARRIOR FOUNDATION COMEDY FUNDRAISER / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring comedians Rob Steen, Stacy Kendro, Ken Rogerson and Steve Sweeney. The Heart Warrior Foundation is a Massachusetts based nonprofit which assists children, families and medical professionals affected by congenital heart defects, specifically through Boston Children’s Hospital. The Heart Warrior Foundation accomplishes this goal through its many programs aimed at assisting those affected through various aspects to include, patient and family care, medical professional wellness and medical research. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

BEAUTIFUL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through May 12 – DIRECT/x

Before she was hitmaker Carole King, she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with Tapestry, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, APRIL 27th

’80s PROM NIGHT – NEON WAVE / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Neon Wave Band is New England’s number one 80’s New Wave Tribute Band. The band dresses and sounds just like the popular 80’s New Wave artists from top MTV videos. Wear your best 80’s outfit or neon colors and get ready for a surprise during “Sunglasses at Night” that will have you glowing! Create new memories to unforgettable songs as you’re taken back to your favorite decade. Neon Wave brings an electrifying experience filled with high energy talent and songs that you can dance to all night long! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

BRITISH GUITAR BLOWOUT – MUSIC OF ERIC CLAPTON & JEFF BECK / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

JOURNEYMAN – The ONLY nationally touring tribute to ERIC CLAPTON has become the #1 tribute to Clapton in a very short amount of time. The band has been selling hundreds of tickets per night in the Midwest, New England and West Coast. BECK-OLA celebrates the music of JEFF BECK and is led by Boston Music Hall of Fame and Grammy nominated Guitarist Johnny A. and features an all-star lineup of musicians. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

CHRIS PINELLA: SINATRA THE MAIN EVENT / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 6pm – DIRECT/x

Flashback to Madison Square Garden,1974, New York City and join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella as he returns to Tupelo Music Hall with his stellar 12-Piece Big Band! This time they’ll be playing through Frank Sinatra’s iconic telecast, ‘The Main Event’ Live in its entirety from beginning to end. Once the group is through ‘The Main Event’, the show doesn’t stop there, audiences will be treated to another set of classic Sinatra hits ranging from Live Favorites to B-Sides that are sure to keep everyone singing along. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THE GRANITEERS, LIPSTICK BOYS, ALREADY DEAD / Terminus (Nashua) / 9pm – DIRECT/x

The Midnight Creatives Collective invites you to Terminus, a new underground music and art space located at 134 Haines Street in Nashua, NH hosting shows each month for local and touring bands. 21+ EVENT, BYOB. https://spelfiearts.wixsite.com/midnightcreatives

SUNDAY, APRIL 28th

SING ALONG PIANO BAR with KEITH BELANGER / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 6-8pm FREE SHOW

The Sing Along Piano Bar is a night where you can belt out all your favorite song requests accompanied by Keith Belanger rocking out behind a grand piano. “Oh, what a night” out with friends old and new, good drinks, cozy spaces and, of course, awesome music! We guarantee you’ll be singing “I had the time of my life” on your way out. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

UPCOMING EVENTS

LES MISERABLES: SCHOOL EDITION / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / May 10-12 – DIRECT/x

Les Misérables is the world’s longest-running musical — a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo’s novel and featuring one of the most memorable scores of all time. The multi-award-winning Les Misérables is as groundbreaking today as it was when it first premiered in London in 1985. Featuring updated orchestrations based on the Tony-nominated 2014 Broadway revival, this author-approved edition has been abridged to a running time of just over two hours while beautifully maintaining the integrity of this musical masterpiece. Presented by The Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

