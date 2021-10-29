Vigil planned at Derryfield Park for Thamba Mbungu

Thursday, October 28, 2021Carol RobidouxAround Town0

Central graduate and soccer phenom Thamba Mbungu was found dead Oct. 24 at Derryfield Park from a gunshot wound.

MANCHESTER, NH – A vigil honoring the life of Thamba Mbungu has been planned for Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. at the gazebo at Derryfield Park.

Mbungu was the victim of a fatal shooting last weekend. His body was found Sunday at the park which is located off Bridge Street and includes several athletic playing fields. His death was ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made in the case.

The vigil was organized in part by those who knew Mbungu from the BRING It! program at Hillside Middle School.

All are welcome.