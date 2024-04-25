City announces opioid overdose prevention strategy

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, the City of Manchester released the 2024 Manchester Opioid Overdose Prevention Strategy, the first of its kind in city history.

The strategy document follows various other initiatives the city has taken to address opioid addiction and overdoses such as the Manchester Fire Department’s Safe Station program, the hiring of a Director of Overdose Prevention with the Manchester Health Department and an earlier form of this strategy document in 2016 that addressed the opioid crisis as a whole.

Efforts to create the new strategy came in part thanks to renewed funding and technical assistance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Association of City and County Health Officials (NACCHO) as well as funding from the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund and other investments.

Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais noted that while there has been an 25 percent overall reduction of suspected opioid overdose fatalities over the past 12 months, more work must be done to address the issue in concert with the city’s response to homelessness as just over half of all overdoses have come from individuals without a fixed address.

“I am thrilled to announce the release of the 2024 City of Manchester Overdose Prevention Strategy. This strategy is not only an opportunity to highlight what is working locally, but also to identify and implement additional evidence-based best practices to reduce overdoses, and save lives,” he said.

Ruais also praised Manchester Health Department Director Anna Thomas and her team and other stakeholders for their efforts regarding the document as well as on addressing opioid addiction and homelessness in the city.

Anna Thomas, Public Health Director for the City of Manchester stated “It is well documented that preventing overdoses in a community requires a multidimensional and unified approach. This guide will lead the City toward strategies proven to save lives.”

“This data driven roadmap will help guide decisions that can give people the opportunities proven most effective for them to enter and sustain recovery, “added Chris Stawasz, Regional Director of Government Affairs at American Medical Response, Inc.

The strategy document can be seen here.

More data on opioid addiction and overdoses in Manchester can also be found on the city’s opioid dashboard.