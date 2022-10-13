The Weekender, Oct. 13-16: Coin and Currency Expo, Pumpkin Regatta, 100 years of Red Arrow and more

MANCHESTER, NH – October is in full swing! There’re plenty of events to celebrate one of New Hampshire’s favorite seasons including an annual community tradition and famous local history. Check out the list we curated just for you!

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Multi-Day Events

October 14-15

Coin and Currency Expo, Manchester NH – The New Hampshire Coin and Currency Expo will be at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown. Join coin and currency dealers and collectors from all over the East Coast to buy, sell and trade items of numismatic interest. This expo is for everyone, you don’t have to be a collector or dealer! Free appraisals will be offered, guest speakers, club meetings and exhibits. Purchase your tickets ahead of time!

October 15-16

Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Regatta, Goffstown NH – The Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Regatta will be back in Goffstown this coming Saturday and Sunday. Check out the schedule of events, art show-off, contests and the mini pumpkin race! Be sure to also check out the graphic novel, Squashed, written by Meaghan and Thomas Tosi, Goffstown natives, whose book was inspired by this Goffstown tradition.

October 13

Hocus Pocus Trivia Night, Manchester NH – Chunky’s Cinema Pub Manchester will be hosting 21+ only Hocus Pocus Trivia. This will be live-hosted trivia so gather your friends to possibly crown yourself as an ultimate fan of a Halloween classic. Here is more information for this event where you can reserve your team’s spot for $6 a person. Craft beer, cocktails and food will also be available for purchase.

NH Cannabis Association After Hours, Manchester NH – The New Hampshire Cannabis Association will be hosting an After Hours Networking event at the Derryfield Restaurant from 5:30 to 8 p.m.. You can check here for more information on this event as well as more information to RSVP.

October 14

Free Community Spaghetti Dinner – Eat your fill and meet your neighbors. This event is sponsored by the Manchester Lion’s Club from 5-7 p.m. More details here.

October 15

Red Arrow 100 Years Celebration, Manchester NH – The Red Arrow’s 100 year legacy will be celebrated this coming Saturday! This will be a commemorative event that will be free and open to the public. The block from Lowell Street from Kosciuszko St to Chestnut St will be closed from traffic for a block party with live broadcasting and games. If you would like exclusive access to Red Arrow Diner’s classic food, tickets can be purchased for $5 with all proceeds being donated to Waypoint New Hampshire.

NH Poutinefest, Manchester NH – NH Poutinefest will be held at Budweiser Brewery in Merrimack. This is a rain-or-shine ticketed event to celebrate the French-Canadian classic, poutine. There will be restaurants from all over New England participating with their take on poutine! This event is currently sold out but we wanted to give you info on this community favorite event!

Fall Festival, Manchester NH – One Church Manchester will be hosting their Fall Festival. There will be free food, games, and fall activities!

Londonderry Fallfest, Londonderry NH – The Londonderry Fall Fest will take place on the Londonderry Town Common with crafts and food trucks! There will be over 50 vendors that will be selling their products and food trucks offering a variety of food. This is a free event with fun for the whole family.

Worker Bee Brewfest, Goffstown NH – The Worker Bee Fund will be hosting their brewfest at Mountain Base Brewery. You can purchase your tickets here. Come down and enjoy a brew, with all proceeds will be going to support the Worker Bee Fund whose work benefits disabled veterans.

Child Loss Remembrance Night, Manchester NH – Aubrielle’s Hope will be hosting their child loss remembrance night at Livingston Park. The event will start at 5 PM, families are welcome to come, paint pumpkins and decorate picture frames in honor of their child. Bring a light or a candle for the moment of silence being held at 7PM near the water. You can register here for this event.

Concord Arts Market, Concord NH – 60 local artists and artisans will be at Rollins Park where you find a variety of art and other products for purchase. Enjoy the fall weather by bringing a blanket and picnic to enjoy live music as well!

October 16

The Knotted Finds 1st Birthday, Amherst NH – The Knotted Finds in Amherst will be celebrating their first birthday with food, fun, giveaways and special guests! Come celebrate and support a beautiful local tropical plant and gift shop!

Girl Expo, Bedford – Brought to you by the Girl Scouts of the Green & White Mountains, come out for fun and games for the whole family at Sportsplex in Bedford, 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Food trucks will be on site. Tickets are $5 and most activities are included in the ticket price. Pre-registration is recommended, walk-ins welcome. More information here.

Planning Ahead?

October 27-30: The Witch at Weston Tower, Manchester NH

October 28: Downtown Manchester Fall Festival, Manchester, NH

October 29: Shaskeen Halloween Bash, Manchester NH