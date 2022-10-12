Oct. 16: It’s all fun and games – and exploration and science and music and more – at Girl Expo



Girl Scouts will host the event at the NH Sportsplex in Bedford with everything exciting for girls.

BEDFORD, NH – This Sunday, families will explore everything exciting for girls at the 2022 Girl Expo! Everyone is invited to drive an underwater robot, see a planetarium show, shoot an arrow, climb a rock wall, see a giant whale, try a musical instrument, paint a picture, play gaga ball, hike an outdoor trail, and more.

Spend all or part of day at the Girl Expo at the NH Sportsplex in Bedford on Saturday, October 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The expo is open to the public and includes performances, hands-on exhibits, giveaways, and more. With more than 100 activities and exhibitors, you’ll want to get there early and stay all day. The majority of activities are included in the $5 ticket price, there is free parking, and food trucks will be on-site for lunch.

The expo offers girls and their entire families plenty of opportunities to explore their interests in the outdoors, STEM, the arts, healthy living, and life skills through interactive activities.

This year’s expo features performances by SubZero Nitrogen Ice Cream on the science of ice cream, a talent showcase from the Miss New Hampshire program, baton twirling by Ameri-Kids Baton Twirling team, music from Let’s Play Music, a performance by the Party Palace, line dancing, an egg drop challenge, and a Girl Scout uniform fashion show.

At the STEM Zone you’ll find robotics demonstrations, a green-screen photo booth, the Red Cross, water conservation demos, an inflated life-size whale you can actually enter inside of, and more with the New Hampshire Marine Patrol, state Department of Environmental Services, and the state Department of Transportation storm water pollution table.

The engineering challenge is an exciting contest to see who can create a protective and safe landing device for an egg dropped from great heights. Cheer on your favorite inventor as they drop their eggs!

Girl Scouting will be well represented, too, as Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains is hosting the event. Find out more about all the different ways to have fun at Girl Scouts, where girls choose their own adventures, and become young women of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

Tickets are available by calling 888-474-9686, visiting http://bit.ly/GirlExpo2022, and at the door. Advance purchases are appreciated.

Sponsoring this event are Little Brownie Bakers, the Mount Washington Cog Railway, Delta Dental, Chelian Orthodontics, Casella Waste Management, the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association Education Foundation, WZID, Elliot Hospital, the New Hampshire Tech Alliance, Kikori, Cabot, Key Auto Group, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op.

We Are Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains serves girls throughout New Hampshire and Vermont through volunteer-run troops, events, and virtual programs. Visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org to learn more.