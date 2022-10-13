LightUpMBC: Shining a light in solidarity on Metastatic Breast Cancer research Oct. 13 at the Millyard

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MANCHESTER, NH – On Oct. 13 a Millyard clocktower will be illuminated in solidarity with other national landmarks, raising awareness – and funding – around Metastatic Breast Cancer.

The fourth annual global landmark campaign, #LightUpMBC, is focused on funding for metastatic breast cancer research. Every year, more than 685,000 people worldwide die from metastatic breast cancer (MBC), also known as Stage 4 or advanced breast cancer, for which there is no cure. This happens when cancer spreads beyond the breast to other parts of the body.

On National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day, recognized on Oct. 13, the Jefferson Clock Tower in the historic Manchester Millyard will join the Portsmouth Memorial Bridge and the Town Common in Londonderry as the New Hampshire landmarks, along with 200 landmarks across all 50 U.S. states as well as Canada and Ireland that will light up in the MBC awareness colors of teal, green and pink, as part of the #LightUpMBC campaign.

While pink has long been synonymous with early-stage breast cancer awareness, pink alone does not resonate with the advanced-stage MBC community. Designed and trademarked by METAvivor, the tri-color ribbon of teal, green and pink symbolizes hope, immortality, healing and spirituality.

Local Durham resident, founder of #LightUpMBC and Moore Fight Moore Strong Executive Director Laura Inahara said, “My best friend and inspiration for this campaign, Jessica Moore, died of metastatic breast cancer at the young age of 36. Every day 115 people are dying of MBC, and that’s not acceptable. Every landmark that shines is in memory of someone who passed away and a reminder that more research for Stage 4 MBC is critical to save lives. I am thankful again to Governor Sununu for proclaiming Oct. 13 as Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day in the State of New Hampshire and calling the day to the attention of all citizens.”

Local event sponsors in Manchester include: Savings4Members, CCA Global Partners, Brady Sullivan Properties, The Common Man, La Belle Winery, Queen City Cupcakes, Stark Brewing Company, and Party Through Life.

The public is welcome to snap a pic locally of these amazing landmarks in our area that will illuminate at dusk on Oct. 13 and share publicly on your social channels using hashtag #LightUpMBC #METAvivor for a chance for your photo to be featured during #LIghtUpMBC Live.

#LightUpMBC Live, a virtual benefit, will begin at 9 p.m. The event will include inspiring MBC patient stories from illuminated landmarks around the country. Celebrity guests include Lionel Richie, Cancer Survivor Mathew Knowles, Kimmie & Bruce Hall from REO speedwagon, LeA Robinson, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Karen Finerman, Breast Cancer Survivor Miranda McKeon and more.

The virtual show will also include a special tribute to Nightbirde and exclusive interview with her family in memory of the America’s Got Talent (AGT) famed artist who passed away of MBC at the age of 30, just before AGT Finals. #LightUpMBC Live will be co-hosted by the Founder of My Cancer Family, breast cancer survivor Denise Albert and Founder of The EAGLE Method, MBC Thriver Tami Eagle Bowling. Viewers can live stream the event through LiveOne, YouTube or Facebook Live @METAvivor and www.METAvivor.org/LightUpMBC.

National event sponsors include Pfizer, Sanofi and Seagen.

For more information and to view a list of participating landmarks, please go to www.metavivor.org/LightUpMBC