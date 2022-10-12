Oct. 14: Manchester Lions Club invite everyone to free Community Spaghetti Dinner at Jutras Post

MANCHESTER, NH – Whether it is talking with neighbors, saying quick hellos to families out on walks, or volunteering at the local park, I have come to realize how much I appreciate a sense of community. After our experiences over the last two years, leaving the house to be with other people feels like a luxury, we all took for granted. Having the time to connect with others is something I am grateful for now more than ever. This brings me to why I am writing.

I want to invite you to attend a community spaghetti dinner this Friday Oct. 14, from 5-7 p.m. at the Jutras Post Hall on 56 Boutwell St. in Manchester. This is a free event hosted by the Manchester Lions Club. We are planning this family-friendly event for the community and all Manchester residents are welcome. Like many organizations, the Manchester Lions have missed the opportunity to host community events like our dinners or pancake breakfasts with Santa.

If you are unfamiliar with the Manchester Lions, we are the local chapter of Lions International, the world’s largest community service organization consisting of 1.4 million members in 48,000 clubs worldwide. The Manchester Lions Club, the oldest in the state, was chartered on June 15, 1923, and we look forward to celebrating our 100th anniversary in June 2023. Outside of hosting dinners and holiday events, the Manchester Lions Club provides vision screenings and eyeglasses to those who cannot afford them, donates school supplies and meals to families in need, hosts park clean-ups, and organizes events at the VA.

We hope to see you at our Community Spaghetti Dinner this Friday. Take some time out of your week to connect with others and enjoy the company of other Manchester residents. You are welcome to contact me at LionGeneMartin@gmail.com with any questions or to RVSP, you can also sign up on our Facebook page. See you soon!

Gene Martin is the Manchester Lions Club President and a city resident with his wife and two young children.