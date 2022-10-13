Oct. 13-16: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13th

Justin Cohn / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Jess Olson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Justin Jordan / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jordan Quinn / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / San Francisco Kitchen / 6:30pm

Jodee Frawlee / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

John Chouinard / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th

Sean Coleman / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Songs with Molly / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

David Corson / Mojo’s West End Tavern (Portsmouth) / 7pm

Henry LaLiberte / Over the Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 7pm

Pete Peterson Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Two for the Road / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Houston Bernard / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Stuck in Time / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15th

Liam Spain / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

George Barber / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Dani Sven / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

The Lone Wolf Project / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Paul Jarvis / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 8pm

Emil’s Garage Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

ODB Project / Penuche’s Ale House (Concord) / 9pm

Racky Thomas / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16th

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Colin Hart / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm

The Grim Bros. / Sawbelly (Exeter) / 3pm

One Big Soul Jam / Strange Brew Tavern / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13th

THE BEST OF JOZAY AND PATTI / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

The New Hampshire Prostate Cancer Coalition is proud to present this Concert Event.

ACT ONE: “HAPPY TWO GATHER AGAIN” A 60’s Flashback This is a high energy performance of some of the most iconic artists of the sixties. JOZAY and PATTI will recreate, in harmony, the songs that made you fall in love with music and life! Sing along to the music of “The Doors”, “Mamas & Papas”, “Janis Joplin”, “Sonny & Cher”, “The Rolling Stones”, and many more. They will also be backed up by one of the very best 7 piece band’s in all of New England, under the direction of virtuoso guitarist Paul Warnick. So come and experience the sounds of that decade of Flower Power, Love, & Peace.

ACT TWO: “DIAMOND, with CASH & FRIENDS” This second part of the show pays tribute to one of America’s greatest singer/songwriters, NEIL DIAMOND. Jozay and Patti will also be performing songs made famous by, JOHNNY CASH, CAROLE KING, FLEETWOOD MAC, and more. With songs such as “Coming to America”, “Cracklin ’Rosie”, “I Feel the Earth Move”, & “Ring of Fire”, they will leave you feeling, SO GOOD! SO GOOD! SO GOOD!!!! www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5188

THE SMITHEREENS with MARSHALL CRENSHAW / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm

Founded in New Jersey in 1980, The Smithereens have been creating electrifying, original rock’n’roll for 41 years. Jim Babjak (guitar,) Dennis Diken (drums,) and Mike Mesaros (bass) grew up together in Carteret and lead singer, the late Pat DiNizio, hailed from Scotch Plains. The Smithereens’ take no prisoners sound, reflecting their Garden State roots, has resonated with fans worldwide over the course of 17 albums and 2500+ live shows. Studio albums include Especially for You, Green Thoughts, 11, A Date with The Smithereens, and 2011. Among their biggest hits are the rock radio staples “Blood and Roses, ” “Only a Memory,” “Behind the Wall of Sleep,” and “A Girl Like You.” The Smithereens’ most recent album , COVERS, features 22 of the bands favorite songs first recorded by other artists. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th

BACK TO THE EIGHTIES with JESSIE’S GIRL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Back to The Eighties Show with Jessie’s Girl is the World’s Greatest Tribute to the music of the 80s! JESSIE’S GIRL’s primary line-up includes a team of NYC’s top rock and pop vocalists: Jenna O’Gara, Chris Hall, Mark Rinzel. They are backed by one of the tightest bands in the city comprised of 20+ year veterans of the NYC music scene: Eric Presti on guitar, Drew Mortali on bass, and Michael Maenza on drums, each with dozens of credits performing with authentic 80’s icons who made the music famous to begin with! There is no decade like the Eighties and no party like THE BACK TO THE EIGHTIES SHOW with JESSIE’S GIRL. So throw on your best neon, use extra hair spray on that hair and head to LE POISSON ROUGE every Saturday – because its time to party like it’s 1989 www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5188

R-RATED HYPNOTIST FRANK SANTOS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm

Be amazed when you, your friends or strangers across the room become stars of the show, as Hypnotist/Comedian Frank Santos Jr. make them believe that they are singers, dancers and much, much more. This is a performance where the audience becomes the show. His performance has limitless variations and can please every appetite. This is a hilarious, energetic and unique show that you will never forget! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

ONE MAN STAR WARS TRILOGY / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm

Canadian actor and uber-geek, Charles Ross, brings his solo madcap creation “One-Man Star Wars Trilogy” to the stage in this mind-bending whirlwind of a show. Ross retells the classic bad hair trilogy in 60 minutes- no costumes, no props, no sets- all the characters, the music, the ships, and the battles. If your kid’s name is Chewbacca, this show is a no-brainer. If not, get your nerd on and experience the global sensation loved by audiences from London’s West End, Off-Broadway, Dubai, the Sydney Opera House, Lucasfilm, and Charlie’s mom. The Force is strong with this one. Written and Performed by Charles Ross and Directed by TJ Dawe. www.ccanh.com

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15th

SUSAN WERNER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

After writing twelve albums of songs in styles ranging from folk/rock to Tin Pan Alley to gospel, country and chamber music, what might a woman deemed by National Public Radio as “The Empress of the Unexpected” try next? As audiences will testify, Werner’s been knocking it out of the park – or concert hall – all around the U.S. for twenty years. Renowned as a charismatic performer, she’s known above all for challenging herself to conquer new styles, almost like mountaintops, every few years. From her 1995 major label debut, the folk/rock gem Last of the Good Straight Girls, to her 2004 collection of Tin Pan Alley styled originals I Can’t Be New, to her 2007 “agnostic gospel” hymnal The Gospel Truth, to 2013’s tribute to agriculture and her Iowa farm roots Hayseed to 2018’s Cuban flavored collection An American In Havana, Werner’s creative restlessness has become her defining characteristic. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16th

AN EVENING WITH GEORGE WINSTON / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm

George Winston is undeniably a household name. He’s inspired fans and musicians alike with his singular solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years while selling 15 million albums. A tireless road warrior playing nearly 100 concerts annually, live performance for Winston is akin to breathing. Winston’s music is evocative, offering us all a chance to take a step back from our perpetually busy lives and let our minds adventurously wander. Restless Wind is a portrayal of Winston’s place in a chaotic world – his compositions extend solace with an idiosyncratic grace. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

JIM BRICKMAN – ACROSS AMERICA / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm

Join JIM BRICKMAN as he travels throughout the US, stopping in Iconic venues and celebrating the origins of American Music in a brand new concert “Brickman Across America” Brickman will dazzle audiences with his unique piano style, all his greatest hits, and his compelling storytelling style. In this special concert event, Brickman performs his most popular songs like “Valentine”, “Love of My Life”, “Never Alone”, and “The Gift”, along with songs that capture the sound and spirit of each region of the country. Each venue and town along the way will be a one-of-a-kind experience, special to every stop along the way as Brickman pays tribute to the influences of each town. All performances will be recorded, and audiences are invited to take part in the interactive show. “Brickman Across America” showcasing the tour will be released on a compilation album in 2023. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

UPCOMING:

NEXT TO NORMAL / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / POSTONED*

Next to Normal explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, Next to Normal was also chosen as “one of the year’s ten best shows” by critics around the country, including The Los Angeles Times, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone and The New York Times. Dad’s an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart. This deeply moving piece of theatre features performers who will explore the dramatic material while showcasing their vocal talents through an energetic pop/rock score. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469 / *Due to last-minute delays with the Derry Opera House stage rebuild project this show has been postponed – visit our website for the most up-to-date info.

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!