Oct. 28: Manchester ‘Fall Festival’ to feature games, activities and a ‘wicked good time’

MANCHESTER, NH – Visitors and community members are invited to come downtown on Oct. 28 and celebrate the fall season in New Hampshire’s largest city.

Meet Mayor Joyce Craig at City Hall and get a free book from Bookmobile. Stroll downtown and Trick-or-Treat at participating downtown businesses (see list below), then make your way to Stanton Plaza for fun and games! Activities at Stanton Plaza will include a photo booth, kid’s games and activities, pumpkin carving, a coloring contest, a decoration station for a lighted display, and so much more! “

“Come have a wicked good time, goblin candy, and creeping it real downtown!,” said Mark Gomez, Chief of Parks.

The Fall Festival will take place at City Hall, and Stanton Plaza.

“Every year I look forward to seeing families enjoying downtown, walking around, shopping, and visiting our restaurants for downtown trick-or-treating, and with the addition of our Fall Festival, there is even more of a reason to celebrate!,” said Mayor Joyce Craig.

As usual, city-wide Trick-or-Treating is scheduled in the City of Manchester for Sunday, October 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Businesses and Organizations participating as a Trick-or-Treat locations include:

Diz’s Cafe – Elm St.

Moes Subs – Elm St.

Ben & Jerry’s – 940 Elm St.

UNH Manchester – 940 Elm St. (with Ben & Jerry’s)

Granite State Candy Shoppe – 832 Elm St.

Thirsty Moose – 795 Elm St.

The Bookery – (Reading/Sing-a-long starts at 5:30 and in-store parade at 6 p.m. – 844 Elm St.

North Elm Bistro – 1361 Elm St.

AR Workshop – 875 Elm St.

Congressman Chris Pappas’s Office 889 Elm St.

Hop Knot – 1000 Elm St.

Thousand Crane – 1000 Elm St. Hampshire Plaza

Shadow and Soul Emporium – 22 Hanover St.

Lilac + Finch – 32 Hanover St. Location

Beeze Tees – 36 Hanover St.

New Hampshire Fisher Cats – Stanton Plaza

Bookmobile – City Hall Plaza

Fall Festival – Stanton Plaza (in front of the DoubleTree Hotel)

Organizations and businesses interested in participating in Downtown Trick-or-Treat should contact the Economic Development Office at 603-624-6505 or econdev@manchesternh.gov