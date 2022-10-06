Grocery Hunt: Revisiting the spice rack

Hello and welcome to the Grocery Hunt, Manchester Ink Link’s look at prices of grocery items at Manchester supermarket chains. This week takes a look spices requested by our readers last year and how the prices have changed.

All items are requested by the readers of Manchester Ink Link, either recently or in past columns with comparisons on how the prices have changed.

All prices in this week’s column were obtained on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. When direct comparisons are not available, comparisons per comparable units of measurement will be used. Prices and availability may change without notice.

The comparisons also are adjusted for costs per pound or costs per quart, which was not the case last year.

This column only obtains prices from supermarkets as items requested by readers are either unlikely to be available or unlikely to be available in a form that can make comparisons feasible at specialty shops, wholesalers, price clubs or other food stores.

However, readers are welcome to submit prices of items from other stores as well as questions or comments regarding the column to andy@manchesterinklink.com.

Morton’s salt (cost per lb.)

Walmart – $0.47 (last year – $1.35)

Market Basket – $0.49 (n/a)

Hannaford – $0.83 (last year – $1.38)

Ginger (cost per lb.)

Walmart – $39.70 (last year – $40.86)

Hannaford – $50.11 (last year – $54.48)

Market Basket – $59.02 (last year – $59.02)

Peppermint (cost per quart)

Hannaford – $35.04 (last year – $76.48)

Walmart – $77.44 (last year – $62.88)

Market Basket – $80.00 (last year – $80.00)

Thyme (cost per lb.)

Hannaford – $48.93 (last year – $109.96)

Market Basket – $86.26 (last year – $77.18)

Walmart – $127.52 (last year – $40.86)

Paprika (cost per lb.)

Walmart – $6.40 (last year – $32.18)

Market Basket – $12.06 (last year – $22.43)

Hannaford – $35.09 (last year – $14.55)

