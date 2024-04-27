Aldermen share predictions on Manchester’s homelessness status a year from now

This week, Manchester Ink Link reached out to the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen to get their take on where the City of Manchester will be one year from now on the issue of homelessness. Below are the responses we received.

Ward 1 – Chris Morgan

I know the Mayor is working very hard to turn this situation around for the better and I trust him and I trust his plan moving forward.

Ward 2 – Dan Goonan

I think it will be very difficult for any local community to make more than a dent in homelessness situation in a year. Although efforts are being made locally I think it is over any city’s ability to truly address the complexities of homelessness. It is way too complicated of an issue. Mental heath, addiction treatment and facilities, low income and transitional housing as well finding support for our people with physical disabilities and the hundreds of homeless students attending city schools requires more than a local endeavor. A comprehensive coordinated state and national effort is required. Until we as a country figure out a way to deal with all the issues leading to our Homelessness situation our local communities, citizens and the underprivileged will continue to suffer.

Ward 3 – Pat Long

I think it will get better. With the departure of Adrienne, for now the responsibility lies in the mayor’s office, but much of what we see will depend on the next Director of Housing Stability. I believe the hiring period lasts until May or June, but the sooner we can hire someone with a clear vision, the better.

What we’re experiencing in Manchester is not unique, the National Alliance to End Homelessness has knowledge from across the country we can use to help our homeless residents get housed.

I think the focus will be more on housing rather than shelters and the engagement center. It’s not that those things aren’t important, but the only way we’ll end homelessness is with more housing.

Ward 5 – Anthony Sapienza

Hopefully we’ll catch up to where we were before we fired Adrienne.

Ward 6 – Crissy Kantor

Things are looking up! I believe with strong leadership, good common sense policies and best practices we will definitely be in a better situation within a year. I am hopeful working collaboratively we will be able to guide people to the right programs and resources that they need for their individual situation, and with that lives will change for the better and relationships will be renewed. One person’s story of hope will ignite many more stories to come! With God anything is possible!

Ward 7 – Ross Terrio

I can’t predict the future but as an optimist, I believe the homeless situation will stabilize and improve. I am hopeful because Mayor Ruais is focusing on homelessness. Further, he will fully vet and hire qualified staff that can make progress and not people who look great on paper but don’t deliver meaningful results.

Ward 10 – Bill Barry

It’s very difficult to predict if our homeless situation will be better or worse. I’m hoping that we can help them with the assistance that they need to better their lives. I will continue to monitor the organizations that we are depending on to visit the shelters and assist our homeless population. As we all know, this is a very complex issue. There are numerous situations that our homeless population are dealing with. I am confident that our nonprofits that deal with homeless issues will offer their expertise at the shelters throughout our city and offer the best services possible. This should include alcohol and substance misuse, mental health issues, disabilities, financial issues and employment assistance.

At-Large – Dan O’Neil

I hope one of the lessons we can learn is that we can plug away, one at a time. Pat Long gave a great story about a couple pre-covid that was willing to move to Concord and they got a job at Home Depot, but then they needed transportation, so it took multiple things to solve. I met a homeless veteran and people such as park ranger Bill Burke reached out and he got housing at a place on Somerville Street called Independence Hall for homeless veterans. He lived up to two years at the shelter at Manchester Street and no one identified him as someone ready to move on.

You’ve got to dig down and have conversations with them and know about them. I think maybe 10 percent of them are ready to move on, but they’re thrown into the mix with those who aren’t ready to move on. That’s somewhere we can do a better job. If me and Pat and Bill Burke didn’t have those interactions, who knows where they’d be. Those are rare instances and I think we need to work better on it.

Through the NET Team we’re doing a good job of identifying where the camps are. It’s an ongoing issue for the Fire Department going out checking with the mental health workers at the camps.

The biggest thing is that you can’t throw everybody that’s homeless into the same category. You need to dig down and see who’s ready to move on. There is some percentage, 10 or maybe 30 people? I don’t know.

Mental health professionals are doing a great job, business owners can get help from police to trespass people off properties, I think that’s a good tool.

I was embarrassed that no one identified a veteran, I don’t blame the VA because I think they didn’t know. We need to do better identifying people. I think Alderman Barry does a good job pushing that people have to get back to work, but we need to identify who is ready to work.

Also, we may need to seek more housing assistance for some disabled people currently at the Beech Street Shelter.

It’s trying to dig down as best as possible to identify the needs of the homeless.

I don’t know where the disconnect happened with Adrienne (Beloin), but there was a disconnect and I think we need to move forward.

At-Large – Joseph Kelly Levasseur

Homelessness will improve once the Supreme Court rules cities can move vagrants off sidewalks and public places. It will also improve once Democrats are hopefully crushed at the polls in November. Four more years of that Boob Biden and an open southern border will just prolong this mess.