Late runs down Fisher Cats in Harrisburg finale

MANCHESTER, NH — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (13-19) lost the final of a six-game series 5-3 to the Harrisburg Senators (19-13) Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium. Right-handed starter Michael Dominguez tossed a season-high 5 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on four hits. New Hampshire led 3-2 into the top of the eighth before the Senators scored three to take the series, four games to two.

Reliever Hunter Gregory faced four batters and struck them all out in relief of Dominguez. Lefty Ian Churchill (L, 0-1) entered the game for the eighth inning and produced a ground out before allowing three Harrisburg runs on two hits and a walk.

Center fielder Garrett Spain drove in the first run of the game to take a 1-0 lead on a groundout in the bottom of the second to score left fielder Alan Roden. Harrisburg’s Brady House homered to lead off the fourth inning to tie Sunday’s game, 1-1. The Senators took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth on an RBI double from Yohandy Morales to score Dylan Crews.

The Fisher Cats responded in the bottom of the sixth. Second baseman Michael Turconi led off the inning with a single. Shortstop Josh Kasevich followed up with a single, his league-leading 38th hit. With one out, right fielder, Devonte Brown ripped a base knock into left to score Turconi and tie the game, 2-2. Brown is now 16-for-36 in May.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, catcher Andres Sosa walked. Turconi sprayed a double into the right field corner and Sosa sped home from first to give New Hampshire a 3-2 lead.

Harrisburg pushed three runs across in the top of the eighth, all on the line of left-hander Churchill. Senators shortstop Cortland Lawson plated two runs, including the go-ahead, with a double down the left field line. Lefty Jimmy Burnette relieved Churchill and tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings.

Next up for New Hampshire is a trip to Dunkin’ Donuts Park for a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats. The first contest is Tuesday, May 14 with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 PM EDT. The starting pitchers are TBD.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games in 2024 at Delta Dental Stadium. After New Hampshire’s upcoming series in Hartford against the Yard Goats, the Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium to host the Somerset Patriots in a seven-game series, beginning on Tuesday, May 21.