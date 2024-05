MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police responded to the area of Lincoln Street between Cedar and Spruce Street Monday at about 5 p.m. for gunshots heard.

Upon initial investigation police did not find any injured people at the scene but found several shell casings including one marked by the officer’s flashlight.

A police K9 was used to search for ballistic evidence, and detectives gathered evidence. The area was closed to traffic while investigators worked at the scene.