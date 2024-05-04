The Soapbox: ‘Manchester seems to be heading in a troubling direction’

O P I N I O N

As a lifelong resident of Manchester, I’ve always taken pride in the sense of community that defines our city. We’ve faced tough times, but we’ve always managed to come together and support one another, especially those who are most in need. Yet, with the national housing crisis affecting communities all across America, Manchester seems to be heading in a troubling direction.

Mayor Jay Ruais’ proposal to eliminate the Housing Department and close the emergency shelter at 39 Beech St. is not just a backward step, it’s a low blow to the values that make our city strong. The Housing Department has been at the heart of our city’s response to homelessness. When Mayor Ruais forced the resignation of Adrienne Beloin, the department’s former director, it felt like a slap in the face to everyone who cares about Manchester’s future.

Now, with his plan to dismantle the entire department, the message is clear: this administration is not interested in supporting the most vulnerable and at-risk among us. And what about the emergency shelter at 39 Beech Street? It’s not just a place to sleep, It’s a lifeline that provides meals, showers, and connections to other vital services.

Shutting it down without a clear alternative is not only irresponsible, it’s dangerous. We’re talking about people’s lives. Where will they go? This isn’t just a social issue, it’s a public safety issue that will impact every single one of us.

Mayor Ruais’ plan shows a disregard for proven strategies that have worked in other cities. The “housing first” approach, which provides stable housing as a foundation for recovery, has been successful in reducing homelessness and improving public safety. But by closing shelter and dismantling the Housing Department, Mayor Ruais is ignoring the evidence and choosing a path that will inevitably harm Manchester in the long run.

We all know that the consequences of such a plan will ripple through our entire community.

More people living unsheltered means more pressure on emergency services, higher crime rates, and increased health risks. Ultimately, the cost of dealing with these problems will far exceed any short-term savings from cutting essential services.

As someone who loves this city, I urge my fellow residents, stakeholders and community leaders to stand up and speak out against this reckless proposal. We need to invest in comprehensive solutions that address the root causes of homelessness, not just push the problem out of sight. This means strengthening the Housing Department, not dismantling it. It means ensuring that emergency shelter remain open and accessible, not closing doors without alternatives. It means recognizing that a city’s strength is measured by how it treats its most vulnerable, not by how quickly it can sweep them under the rug.

